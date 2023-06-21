Dublin to party this weekend as Street Feast brings neighbours together

Over 800 registered feasts are happening all across Ireland this weekend.

432 ‘Street Feasts’ are being held around the capital on the annual day to get to know your neighbours this Sunday, June 25. Street parties taking place included Drimnagh, Rialto, Stillorgan and Baldoyle.

The annual day of street parties and community lunches is the perfect opportunity to get together with your community to share food and enjoy some conversation and camaraderie this summer.

There will be feasts organised in front gardens, on streets and greens, in car parks, laneways, local parks and community centres.

Speaking about the event, the founder of Street Feast, Sam Bishop, said: “By hosting a street party, you can create a lasting legacy of community spirit and strengthen your local area. We can’t wait to see what you come up with! Knock on one door – that’s all it takes to get started.”

“This is a great opportunity for people to get together with their neighbours and celebrate all that is great about their community. We want to encourage as many people as possible to get involved and make this a day to remember."

Street feast is the annual chance to connect with your neighbours.

Minister of State for Community Development, Integration and Charities Joe O’Brien believes that Street Feast enables important connections to be made at community and neighbourhood level

“It's not just the day of Street Feast that's special; in the weeks that follow it we're sure we'll see more people getting involved in community projects they would never have heard about if it wasn't for attending their local celebration,” he said.

Leigh Snedker, a Street Feast Host last summer in south Dublin, is excited about the event this weekend and can’t wait to spread a positive community spirit.

“Street Feast is an amazing initiative. There has always been a great sense of community.

“I feel that the Street Feast is the cherry on top, as it’s a celebration of lovely neighbours and friends, getting together, catching up, meeting new neighbours, children having loads of fun and smiles all round. What more could you want?”