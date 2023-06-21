Irish WWE star Sheamus on sneaking downstairs to watch Royal Rumble as a kid and ‘beating the sh*te’ out of competitors in the ring

Wrestler Sheamus says the huge Irish American population loves to be associated with an Irish fighter. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

Sheamus has starred in a number of films – notably as Rocksteady in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' in 2016. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Fluent Irish speaker Sheamus says he can’t wait to come back to Ireland to catch up with his friends and family. Photo: Charles McQuillan

"Not a lot of people want to get in there with me to fight," says Cabra-born WWE superstar Sheamus.

Flame-haired WWE superstar Sheamus has come a long way since his days working in IT and as a security guard on the red carpet at Lillie’s nightclub.

The four-time world champion from Cabra laughs as he recalls how he used to sneak downstairs when he was a boy to watch the WWE Royal Rumble, dreaming of being the last man standing in the ring.

Now he can boast of being the first Irish world champion in WWE history and, with his trademark fiery hair and beard and his fighting spirit, he is one of the world’s most recognisable wrestlers.

After joining WWE's main roster in 2009, he went on to win the WWE Championship three times and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship once.

He is also a five-time tag team champion with Cesaro, winner of the 2010 King of the Ring tournament, the 2012 Royal Rumble match, and the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match too.

Sheamus says his pale skin, red hair, and his character made him stand out in the ring when he started with WWE, but now, it’s his fighting spirit that makes wrestling fans across the world love him.

“I will have been here 16 years in September. It’s hard, but there’s a huge Irish American population over here and they love to be associated with their roots. When an Irish wrestler comes over, they get mad into it.

“That fades away after a while and you’ve to back it up with what you can do in the ring. I do have a very aggressive style. Fit Finlay was one of my mentors, he’s unbelievable, a great trainer. He always said, ‘compared to us Irish, all the Americans are soft.’

Sheamus has starred in a number of films – notably as Rocksteady in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' in 2016. Photo: Charles McQuillan

The Irish wrestler, real name Stephen Farrelly, rubs shoulders with the rich and famous on red carpets all over the world and has starred in a number of films – notably as Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2016 – as well as WWE productions. But, at the end of the day, he puts his body on the line every time he steps into the ring.

“You either step up or step out. I’ve had serious neck injuries, elbow injuries, knee injuries, but when it comes to my match, not a lot of people want to get in there with me to fight, they’re not just going to be able to wander through it, I’m going to beat the sh*te out of them. I pride myself on that.

“I don’t even know who I’m beefing with now, but I know when I get the chance to get in there I’ll put on a show. For me, the most important part of it all is the crowd, my connection with them is what really matters,” he added.

The fluent Irish speaker says he can’t wait to come back to Ireland to catch up with his friends and family, and to have a pint of Guinness in his favourite pub.

“Going home and performing in Dublin, for me, has always been amazing. The Irish crowd have created incredible memories in my career,” he says.

“I haven’t performed in the 3Arena for a long time because of the pandemic but every time I’m there it’s fantastic. I got a standing ovation at Clash at the Castle - it was the highlight match of my career.

“I love being home, I love seeing my family. Getting home two weeks every year can be tough - the older I get, the more I miss being away.

Wrestler Sheamus says the huge Irish American population loves to be associated with an Irish fighter. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

“Dublin has changed so much; you don’t realise until you’re gone. I miss the craic; I miss my friends and where I grew up. I can’t wait to have a few pints of Guinness in Devitt's. I had my stag over there, we went to Searson's for a bit of brunch and then we went to Devitt's after that.

“Everyone’s really nice. I get recognised, which is cool. But your mates would slag you if you get too carried away, that’s the great thing about being Irish, they won’t let you get a big head.

“My sister just had her second child; I haven’t met Sophia yet. I’ll have a big bag of stuff for her, she’s gorgeous,” he said.

WWE Live is coming to Dublin’s 3Arena on June 29. The much-anticipated Money in the Bank 2023 will be on at The O2 in London on Saturday July 1. Fans can also tune into the action on the WWE Network.