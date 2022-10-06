Dublin singer donates cash from first post-Covid gig to Ukraine

Conor O'Malley and his band on stage at The Sound House

A Dublin singer has given the proceeds from his first post-Covid gig towards the crisis in Ukraine.

Conor O’Malley, whose brother was caught up in the early days of the war, raised €1,600 from the show at The Sound House on Dublin's Eden Quay.

Every cent will go to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal to support the countless lives being torn apart by the war.

“The war started in February and my brother was working over there as a journalist and had to evacuate suddenly,” Conor said.

“I was getting regular updates on the situation and the reality of what was going on. It brought a stark realness to the situation.”

The guitarist and piano player felt compelled to use his creativity to make a difference.

“It was our first gig back since Covid and we wanted to help – even if in some small way by playing music for people on a night out.

“Like a lot of people, you feel a real anxiety and sense of powerlessness watching news reports of massacres and heartbreak.

“What do you do? You try and channel your energy. What’s the point if you can’t give it back into the world?

“We decided to put on this night to support the humanitarian relief work the Red Cross are doing,” he added. “You see the work these agencies do and you can’t help but be inspired.”

The Dubliner has high praise for the wider Irish response to the crisis.

“I think there has been incredible generosity from people, you see that with the millions raised through donations.

“It’s important to keep focusing on welcoming people from these war-torn regions,” he added.

Support on the night was provided by up and coming Dublin duo, Atlas Moon.

“It was a privilege to take part in a wonderful night of music and to raise some much needed funds for a great cause,” singer Graham Mooney said.