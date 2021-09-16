Dublin shortlisted among seven European cities to win Capitals of Smart Tourism award

Dublin has been shortlisted among seven European cities for the 2022 Capitals of Smart Tourism title.

The city will compete with Bordeaux, Copenhagen, Florence, Ljubljana of Slovenia and Palma and Valencia in Spain for the prestigious award.

The 2022 European Capitals of Smart Tourism programme is the third edition of the competition.

The initiative rewards European cities for outstanding, innovative and sustainable tourism practices.

As part of the competition, the seven shortlisted cities will be invited to present their candidature in front of a European jury.

The jury will then select two winners to share the European Capitals of Smart Tourism 2022 title.

Organisers say the initiative recognises outstanding achievements by cities as tourism destinations in four categories; accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation as well as cultural heritage and creativity.

The European Commission says it hopes to promote the rich tourism offered in European countries and increase citizens’ sentiment of sharing local tourism-related values.

It also wants to encourage sustainable, socio-economic development in tourism destinations across the EU.

Gothenburg and Málaga were selected as the 2020 winners, while Helsinki and Lyon won the inaugural competition and jointly held the title in 2019.

The initiative is financed under the Competitiveness of Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (COSME) programme.

The competition was open to cities across both the EU, as well as the non-EU countries that take part in the COSME programme.

The European Commission announced the seven shortlisted cities today from a total of 30 applications from 16 countries.

The two winning cities will benefit from communication and branding support throughout 2022.

This will include a promotional video, a purpose-built hashtag sculpture to install in a prominent location, diverse promotional activities and visibility at the EU level.

Organisers say the competition increases the attractiveness of European cities that win the title, and strengthens economic growth and job creation.

The winning cities will be announced in November 2021.