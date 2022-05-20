Dublin shop worker treated for injury following armed robbery attempt

A Dublin shop worker has been treated for a cut to his arm following the attempted armed robbery of a shop in the Liberties area of the city on Thursday evening.

The male shop worker, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for an apparent laceration to an arm following the incident. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for the Garda Press Office said gardai from Kevin Street were called to the retail shop on Clanbrassil Street near Leonard’s Corner shortly before 8pm following reports of an attempted armed robbery

“It’s understood a male entered the store and threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving the store on foot empty handed,” the spokesman said.

No arrests have been made enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station 01 666 9400.