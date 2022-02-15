Dublin restaurants struggling to fill jobs as hospitality recruitment crisis continues to bite

Lorraine Heskin, of Gourmet Food Parlour, says the restaurant chain has 25 positions to fill. Pic: David Conachy

Fast-tracked permits for non-EU workers could form part of the solution to the recruitment crisis facing Dublin’s hospitality sector, it has been claimed.

With most Covid-19 restrictions now lifted, staff shortages have emerged as one of the biggest threats facing hospitality and tourism businesses.

Research by Fáilte Ireland found 30pc faced closure if recruitment challenges were not resolved. The findings also revealed there are 40,000 vacancies across the country.

Peter Collins, general manager of the Plaza Academy Hotel in Dublin city centre, said the hospitality industry is “feeling the pinch” as a result of many international workers returning home and reduced numbers travelling here.

He said the recruitment of chefs continues to be a problem for many of his colleagues in the business.

“This was a challenge back in 2019 and it has been amplified since Covid,” he told Independent.ie.

“There are a lot of international chefs from outside Europe who are willing to come to Ireland, but the work permit process is time consuming. This is something that certainly needs to be fast-tracked.”

Mr Collins said they were “lucky” to be able to retain many of their employees since restrictions lifted.

“Throughout the pandemic, even when we were closed, we kept a key connection with our staff,” he said. “We did a lot of upskilling and used some of the online training resources that were available.”

While there are currently a number of vacancies at the Academy Plaza Hotel, Mr Collins said recruitment would be ramped up as business continues to recover.

“We have around 70 staff back now and hope to increase this to around 100 as we grow,” he said. “It will be more difficult to get staff as business returns as we’re hearing across the board it’s now harder to find people.”

Lorraine Heskin, owner of the Gourmet Food Parlour chain of restaurants, said staff shortages required both a short-term and long-term solution, but would “not be resolved overnight”.

“Even before Covid there was a recruitment crisis brimming,” she said. “I’m finding it extremely difficult to fill senior positions and get experienced people for the job.

“Often, you are paying above the odds to hire somebody for a role they may not be qualified for. You then have to spend additional money on training to ensure they are brought up to the standard you require.”

Ms Heskin, who will open her eighth branch this summer, said the focus on recruitment was taking her and her senior team away from their core duties.

“Last week, I spent three days on recruitment alone,” she said. “It’s no longer just a case of putting up an ad on jobs.ie – you now need to engage with recruitment consultants and advertise on five or six websites just to get enough applications.”

Gourmet Food Parlour, which employs 200 staff, is currently looking to fill around 25 positions. Ms Heskin said the availability of students during the summer months would form part of the solution for the sector.

“At the moment, the industry is going through a rebuild and the priority is just trying to fill the gaps,” she added.