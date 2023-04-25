Dublin residents call for review of Port’s ‘appalling’ plan to build container terminal five times the size of Croke Park

Sandymount residents group calls on Minister Eamon Ryan to intervene over Dublin Port plan

Residents in south Dublin are calling on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to commission an independent review of Dublin Port’s plans to build Ireland’s largest container terminal.

The redevelopment plans, known as Project 3FM, are proposed to meet capacity constraints and a growing volume of cargo going through the port by 2040.

However, proposals to build the storage facility, more than five times the size of Croke Park, have been called “appalling” and would turn the peninsula into a “trailer park”.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan is due to meet with the chair of Dublin Port, Jerry Grant, in the coming weeks after expressing “significant concerns” in a letter to him last week.

More than 100 people attended an AGM of the Sandymount and Merrion Residents’ Association (Samra) last night to express their concerns to Dublin Bay South TDs Jim O’Callaghan, Labour leader Ivana Bacik and a number of local councillors.

The new container terminal will have the ability to handle 353,000 containers annually. It will be located in front of the ESB’s Poolbeg power station with 15 hectares of container yards, beside Sandymount’s UNESCO protected beach.

Green Party councillor Claire Byrne, who attended the AGM on behalf of party leader Eamon Ryan, who had been due to attend, said Mr Ryan “completely agrees this is the wrong use of prime land within the city centre”.

“Eamon wants to extend the nature reserve into that site and protect the Port Park playing pitches that are reserved there,” she said, adding that the site is “not suitable” for housing.

Cllr Byrne said the scale of the proposed container village is “like turning the entire peninsula into a trailer park”.

A major expansion is planned at Dublin Port (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, who attended the AGM, said the storage container facility on the southside peninsula is “simply appalling”.

Deputy Bacik said the “entire future” of Dublin bay is being “dictated” by Dublin Port Company with no accountability and the peninsula is being developed “largely in the interest of heavy industry rather than local communities”.

David Turner, Chairman of Samra, said Dublin Port “needs to go back to the drawing board” and consider options that will minimise its impact on the community.

“Given the widespread opposition, local and political, to the Dublin Port Company’s plan to significantly expand its footprint and build Ireland’s largest container storage facility beside Sandymount’s UNESCO protected beach, it’s 3FM plan is at a dead end,” said Mr Turner.

“We believe the best way to identify the full range of options is to commission international experts who are completely independent and can draw on the most up-to-date intelligence and what other city based ports have successfully achieved.

“Dublin Port’s 3FM plan is also not future proofed. The port will have reached capacity by the time it’s finished,” he added.

The residents group have been calling for an independent taskforce to be set up to manage a number of major projects planned along the Strand Road, including installing flood defences, cycle lane infrastructure, water works and underground cables.

Eamon Ryan has raised concerns about expansion plans at Dublin Port (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan, who supported Eamon Ryan’s comments on Dublin Port, urged residents at the AGM to consider identifying an independent leader to get the taskforce up and running.

A spokesman for Dublin Port said it “notes the Minister’s comments and looks forward to engaging further with him in this regard”.

“The 3FM project is consistent with the Dublin Port Masterplan 2040 which was first published in 2010 and has already seen planning secured for two other major capital projects,” said the spokesman.

“3FM – the third and final project - was initiated in 2021 and is now in its second consultation phase which has seen public information evenings held throughout last week.

“Dublin Port is fully committed to the sustainable development of its assets in line with its statutory responsibilities and the national priorities and we will take all views and feedback into account as part of this process.

“The Masterplan, including the 3FM project, is fully aligned with EU policy, national policy, regional policy and local policy,” he added.

Proposals to redevelop Dublin Port include constructing a lifting bridge across the River Liffey adjacent to the Tom Clarke Bridge and a 2.2km road that will run parallel to the East Link Toll Road.

It also includes building a public park, floodlit playing pitches, cycle paths and a maritime village.

The 3FM project is one of three major projects to bring Dublin Port to full capacity by 2040. Two of these projects, the ABR project and the MP2 project are already under construction.