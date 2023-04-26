Dublin property manager who stole over €116k gets fully suspended sentence

Michael Noonan (61) created false invoices to write cheques to himself

Michael Noonan (61) created false invoices to write cheques to himself for money he claims he was owed because of unpaid fees by property owners, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Noonan of Muckroos Park, Perrystown, Dublin 12 pleaded guilty to stealing €22,400 from the Hyde Court Property Management Company Ltd on August, 26, 2016. He also admitting having a fake invoice made out for Blitz property services on April 6, 2018 at a place in Templeogue, Dublin and to false accounting on September 30, 2015 in the company accounts for Hyde Court for the year ended March 31, 2015.

Lawyers for Noonan told the court that in his role as property manager for the property at Townsend St., Dublin City, Noonan had difficulties getting management fee payments from some property owners.

Shane Costelloe SC told Judge Martina Baxter that his client was using his own money to pay day-to-day bills and was increasingly distressed about the situation. At one point Noonan used his credit card to pay an electricity bill due to the management company and had paid cash to cleaning and maintenance sub-contractors, counsel said.

Counsel said Noonan wanted to make sure he was not left out of pocket before the new directors elected by the property owners took over the management of the property, as would normally happen.

Mr Costelloe said his client set about creating the false invoices and wrote a number of cheques to himself to be drawn down as payment for these bills.

Judge Martina Baxter said that Noonan decided to go about getting back what he was owed by “robbing Peter to pay Paul”. She said the thefts were premeditated and planned and came to light when the property owners found the property management bank account was “cleaned out” by cheques written within the previous week.

She noted that he is genuinely remorseful and accepts he did the wrong thing. She noted Noonan's long work history and his previous good professional reputation, saying “he was a grafter all his life”.

She imposed an overall operative sentence of four years which she suspended for five years on condition that Noonan keep the peace for that period. Judge Baxter noted that civil proceedings have concluded and money has been returned.

Noonan had begun working in this area in 2002 when he was first hired by a builder to maintain the relationship between the contractor and property owners. During the property boom, he was hired by a number of builders to work for various property management companies.

He would manage each property development for the first few months until the owners appointed their own board of directors and took over the management. In this case he was appointed a director of Hyde Court and was managing the property at Townsend St., Dublin 2.

Detective Garda Eoin Hickey told Kieran Kelly BL, prosecuting, that in August 2016 a number of the property owners went to check the company's bank account and found what they described as a “clean out of the account”.

Eleven cheques had been made out to Noonan totalling approximately €116,800, including three cheques made out to €22,000. The account had €103,024 remaining in it and the bank froze it so that no more cheques could be drawn down on it.

Counsel told the court that the charge of false accounting in terms of making an improper return related to his failure to properly declare his own debt. He said that he is the respondent in a civil action against him and he will be legally disqualified from sitting on a management company for five years.

Mr Costelloe said his client has no intention of sitting on a management company again. He said Noonan has a significant cardiac issue and has had two heart attacks in the last two years.

He said his client disagrees with the narrative that he is the only person culpable for the issues in the company and was out of pocket for a significant amount of money.

“He was putting himself on the book for some owners who weren't paying their subs,” Mr Costelloe said. He told the court that Noonan, a married father, is assessed as being at a low risk of reoffending and had led an otherwise unblemished life.

He has no previous convictions. Counsel said his client is fighting civil actions relating to this matter and has no financial resources.

Noonan was indicted on 22 charges and three pleas were accepted on the basis of full facts.