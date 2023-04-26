Dublin player scoops €500,000 in Daily Millions draw

The Dubliner scooped €500,000 on the Daily Millions draw. Pic: Stock photo

The online player from Dublin has made contact with the National Lottery and arrangements are being made for them to collect their prize.

A spokesperson from the National Lottery said: “What an incredible stream of wins we’ve had recently in the Daily Millions game.

“So far this year, the game has made three brand new millionaires after players scooped the top prize of €1m.

“It has also seen four players take home the plus top prize worth a handsome half a million euro.

“We can confirm that last night's winner has made contact and arrangements are currently being made for them to collect their prize.

“The player from Dublin, who wishes to keep their win private, purchased their winning ticket online or on the National Lottery app,” the spokesperson added.