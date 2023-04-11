Dublin pharmacist warns that first time hay fever sufferers could mistake symptoms for Covid-19

A Dublin pharmacist has warned that first time hay fever sufferers could think they have Covid-19.

The pollen count increases as the weather gets warmer and both Covid-19 and hay fever can have similar symptoms, which can lead to confusion.

Pharmacist Laura Dowling explained that people can develop hay fever at any stage in life so symptoms could be an allergic reaction to pollen and not necessarily the coronavirus.

She told Newstalk: “Some people might think that it’s Covid. People that have suffered from hay fever in previous years will probably understand the symptoms — but you can get hay fever at any stage in your life.

Read More

“So, I suppose it’s those people who might get it for the first time ever that might wonder, ‘What are these symptoms?’”

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen, which typically occurs when it meets a person's mouth, nose, eyes, and throat — symptoms can last from late March until September.

“It can be (triggered by) tree pollen, grass pollen, weed pollen. So, they come at different times of the year; the tree pollen is more during the spring, grass pollen is late spring/early summer and then the weed pollen is early autumn.

“Those things can trigger an allergic response in our nose, in our eyes and that’s what causes the itchy eyes, the streamy eyes, the sneezing — the itchy throat as well is an awful symptom.

“They can get itchy mouth, nose and ears as well as a runny and blocked nose — which can just make them feel very miserable,” Ms Dowling said.

There is currently no cure for hay fever but there are certain things you can do to ease the symptoms.

Laura explained: “Wrap around sunglasses is a great idea because when the pollen gets to the eyes, it’s really irritating for the eyes.

“It’s a good idea to shower and change their clothes after being outside — particularly if it has been a day where it’s been really bright and sunny and there’s grass being cut and loads of pollen around.

“People are advised to stay indoors when the pollen count is high. Now, I don’t how realistic that is… but to limit the amount of time they’re outside would be good; a high pollen count is considered to be greater than 50 grains per cubic metre of air.

“The pollen counts are on the news; I think Met Éireann provides pollen counts for us as well.

“To vacuum often is a great idea as well; that will keep the pollen sucked up into the vacuum and to dust with a damp cloth.”