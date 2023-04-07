‘Young people playing Russian Roulette with laughing gas’, says Dublin TD

The HSE has seen a huge increase in the number of young people reporting issues with laughing gas. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA

“Young people are playing Russian Roulette by taking laughing gas”, according to a Dublin TD who wants to introduce stricter laws on the substance.

Mark Ward, Sinn Fein TD for Dublin Mid-West, is concerned about the wellbeing of young people who are consuming nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas.

A recent report published by the HSE on their Adolescent Addiction Service has shown that 22pc of young people attending their service admitted to taking nitrous oxide on occasion in 2021. This increased by 175pc in 2022.

“Young people are going to the Emergency Department in the Mater Hospital with numbness in their hands and feet,” he said.

“They’ve issues with balance, problems with their heart rate and they’ve mental health issues. It could lead to more damaging neurological problems as well.

“They don’t know the effect it’s going to take on them until after they take it. Laughing gas cuts off oxygen to the brain for a short time.

“That causes young people to experience a euphoria and a high - that’s where they’re getting the giddiness and laughing gas effect.

“It’s a waste of money and quite damaging to young people. There’s a 175pc increase on the amount of young people attending the adolescence addiction services with an issue about nitrous oxide.

“We saw the increase of this during the pandemic when young people were at a loss, they didn’t have the structures of school, sports, organisations available to them. Now the issue hasn’t gone away, that’s the problem, it’s still there.

“I think young people are playing Russian Roulette when they’re taking laughing gas,” he added.

Mr Ward is calling for legislation on the sale of nitrous oxide to be for commercial purposes only.

“It’s one of the biggest issues, you only have to walk around any housing estate anywhere across Dublin and you’ll see the canisters. Something needs to happen,” he said.

“The widespread use of nitrous oxide is resulting in anti-social behaviour, litter, and it is damaging to people’s health.

Whatsapp Sinn Fein TD Mark Ward wants stricter controls around the sale of nitrous oxide

“It can be bought on the streets or over the internet. The small silver canisters known as silver bullets.

“The big canisters, super-sized, are going for as much as €40 each on the streets. You’ve people doing deals where you can get three for €100 too.

“Unscrupulous dealers are making vast profits from the sale of nitrous oxide. I’ve a piece of legislation looking to regulate the sale of it.

“So, you can only have a license to sell it and you can only sell it to certain industries like the medical industry and the catering industry. They use it for proper reasons.

“We’re looking to make it so that a licensed supplier can only sell it to someone with a legitimate reason,” he added.

“Also, we’re looking for ways to give the gardaí the power to confiscate it from young people, but not prosecute them.

“The last thing you want to see is young people getting into trouble for something that could be a minor first-time attempt.”

Mr Ward has submitted legislation to the Bills office in the Oireachtas that will regulate the sale of Nitrous Oxide to commercial use only.

This is similar to legislation introduced in Holland where authorities are regulating the use of nitrous oxide outside the medical and catering industries.