Young couple with six-month-old baby present as homeless to Dublin soup kitchen

The Muslim Sisters of Éire operate a soup kitchen on O'Connell Street every Friday

A young couple with a six-month-old baby were among those who presented as homeless to a soup kitchen in Dublin last weekend.

The couple were seeking food and accommodation on Friday night, and volunteers spent an hour and a half engaging with emergency services to find a bed for the family.

“They were out on the streets and didn’t know where they were going to sleep that night,” said Lorraine O’Connor, founder of the Muslim Sisters of Éire.

The HSE-registered soup kitchen has operated every Friday on O’Connell Street for seven years, feeding the city’s homeless.

Just after 6pm, hundreds of people queued outside the GPO desperately waiting for a hot meal from the charity.

Others queue for free groceries as they struggle to afford supermarket prices, while many seek sleeping bags and homeless accommodation.

“Volunteers spent a long time, but they found them some accommodation until Monday,” said Ms O’Connor. “They were an hour and a half waiting.

“They were very distressed because they were hoping to get somewhere to sleep. They needed direction and they needed help. They came for food and support.”

Ms O’Connor said young couples with babies presenting to the soup kitchen is “rare”, but does happen.

“I dealt with a couple a while ago that were sleeping on the streets and spent two nights in the train station with a ten-month-old baby.

“We got them a place in emergency accommodation in the end. It is rare that you hear of children sleeping on the streets, but it does happen.

Queue of people waiting for food on O'Connell Street

“You see children in tents, you see children presenting themselves in police stations. It does happen, it’s sad but it’s rare.”

On Friday, the soup kitchen prepared 500 meals that were gone in less than two hours. The charity said it has seen an increase in the number sleeping rough, particularly in the city centre.

“It’s definitely getting worse and there is a lot of agitation. You have so many people down there [O’Connell Street] and we are getting the influx,” she said.

When homeless people present to the charity seeking emergency accommodation, volunteers ring the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive’s freephone number and ask for a bed in one of the city’s emergency shelters.

For families with children, there is a special family support unit in which the family in question received a bed until Monday.

“We are just so busy down there on a Friday night,” Ms O’Connor added.