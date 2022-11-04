Young boxers train in the street as community centre is closed without explanation

Tommy Rapple (Chairman and Founder of Monkstown Boxing Club), Coaches Darren Blackmore and James Doyle along with many kids including Saskia Greene (6) from Monkstown who remain locked out of Monkstown Boxing Club. Photo by Steve Humphreys 3rd November 2022.

Thirty children dressed in woolly hats were forced to have their boxing training outside in the dark on Wednesday night as a community centre in Dún Laoghaire remained closed.

Locals have expressed their frustration over repeated closures of the Mounttown Community Facility, which is now closed again for 10-days during the mid-term break.

“This kind of behaviour closing down for a week during the midterm is completely out of touch with the community's needs,” said JP Kinsella, boxing coach at Monkstown Boxing Club.

“A lot of families are not in a position to just head off during the midterm,” he said.

Monkstown Boxing Club are calling for the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council facility to be opened up “immediately” and said the board who manages the centre is “completely out of touch with our community needs”.

“Huge amounts of public money and grants have been pumped into a building that is mismanaged,” said Mr Kinsella.

The 30 children, aged nine to 15, and 10 senior boxers, including European gold medallist Jack Marley, trained under street lamps on Wednesday night outside the Town Hall on Marine Road.

“It was dark and freezing cold,” said Mr Kinsella.

This is not the first time this year that the building has been closed. The centre was closed during the summer to be used as a filming location. It was also closed the weekend prior due to staff shortages.

The club, which trains in the facility six days per week, said they have not received a reason for the closure. The boxing club received a letter from the facilities manager on Friday informing the club that the building would be closed from 3pm that day until November 7.

“The community needs it. The kids are in the house all day long, they get bored and are out on the street, what else are they going to do?

“When the boxing club is open they can come in and have a good space to learn and meet friends.

“The kids need stability and a routine. We would never dream of closing the club,” said Mr Kinsella.

The centre, which opened in 2010, was built on the site of a former flat complex as part of a regeneration process for the area. The Facility is managed by a voluntary board of management.

As well as a boxing club it also hosts dancing and music classes, language classes, yoga, bingo, first aid classes and other training and recreational activities.

Earlier this year the Monkstown Boxing Club was granted planning permission to build a boxing club on the site of a disused car park at the back of the community centre.

The club hopes to be in the new building by June 2024 after receiving €150,000 from the Sports Capital fund.

A spokesperson for Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said: “Last Thursday, the Board of Management of the Mounttown Community Facility made a decision to close the facility from Friday, October 28 at 3pm and to re-open on Monday, November 7 at 8.30am.

“Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council will not be providing further comment at this time.”



