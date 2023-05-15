‘You feel like you are being torn apart’, say Tathony House tenants facing mass eviction

Tenants appear before the Residential Tenancies Board as eviction deadline looms

Tenants threatened with mass eviction from Tathony House in Dublin say they are enduring “sleepless nights and huge mental stress”.

An adjudication hearing of the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) was adjourned this morning between the tenants and their landlord, Tathony Holdings Limited, following an eviction dispute.

Tenants across more than 30 flats were served with eviction notices in October as the landlord is selling the building.

The eviction date was set for June 2 and there are still 13 households living in the building in the south-inner city.

James O’Toole, a tenant of 14 years, said “the stress of the last few months for the tenants of Tathony House can’t be underestimated”.

“It’s sleepless nights, even going into the RTB today, the adjudicator, the lawyers, these are all very professional people who are used to arguing these things day in and day out,” he said.

“You go in there as an ordinary working class person and you feel like you are being torn apart. You feel like you are out of place.”

If the high-profile mass eviction is allowed to go ahead, it is feared it could set a precedent for future evictions of the same scale in the city.

The tenants state that the Tyrrelstown Amendment, a recent law introduced in 2017, should protect tenants from mass eviction. However, they say it has “no teeth”.

Tathony House resident James O'Toole said the stress has caused him sleepless nights

Under the amendment, a landlord cannot terminate 10 or more tenancies or units within a single development over six months in order to sell the property.

It was introduced to prevent a large number of tenants in a single development being served with termination notices simultaneously.

However, there are currently two loopholes which allow landlords to terminate tenancies under the Tyrrelstown Agreement.

These are if the landlord can prove the market value of the property would be lowered by 20pc if the tenants remained in situ, or if the application of the agreement would cause hardship to the landlord.

“It will be a real test to the Tyrrelstown Clause,” said Mr O’Toole.

“If the clause is easy for landlords to get through, if a landlord who is not genuinely bankrupt can say hardship and make a load of families homeless, well the clause isn’t really worth the paper that it is written on.”

The tenants have held a series of protests over the past several months calling for Dublin City Council (DCC) or an approved housing body to step in and purchase the building.

However, DCC has said it has contacted the owner of Tathony House and their solicitor over email on five occasions over the past four months. No response has been received.

Tenant Madeline Johansson said: “It’s extremely stressful to go through this.

“Our notice was given before the eviction ban came into place and our date was set for after, so we were never covered by the ban.

“We wouldn’t have to be here and undergoing sleepless nights, huge mental stress if the Government had made a decision to extend the eviction ban.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the mass eviction of Tathony House is “unacceptable in a decent society”.

“The Tathony House case demonstrates the absolutely brutal, cold-hearted logic of landlords seeking to make profit at the expense of tenants being made homeless,” he said.

Councillor Madeleine Johansson, a tenant of Tathony House in Dublin

The Dún Laoghaire TD said he is dealing with “multiple cases” of evictions in his own constituency and trying to find housing is “like trying to find a needle in a haystack”.

“One of the major asks that arises out of this is the Government must, as a matter of urgency, bring in regulation or legislation to give first refusal to either the tenant, the local authority or an approved housing body in situations of eviction,” he said.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said it would be a “no brainer” for the council to purchase the property. However, the tenant-in-situ scheme is not working to solve the “catastrophe of housing we are facing”.

“It has been their home and they are being thrown out for no fault of their own and the tenant in situ policy does not apply,” she said.

“This needs to be addressed immediately because we have so many of these cases coming up where people are in a situation where there is no obligation for the landlord to sell under tenant-in-situ.”