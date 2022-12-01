Would you live on O’Connell Street? One politician thinks we should consider it

O'Connell Street has been plagued by anti-social behaviour in recent years

A Dublin politician is calling for more residential buildings on O’Connell Street as a way to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Green MEP Ciarán Cuffe believes if more people were living on the main streets of the city, there’d be less crime as a result.

“The lesson for Dublin is that we need more people living in the city centre,” he said.

“There’s more people on the street, more people looking out the windows and when anti-social behaviour takes place, they can see it, report it, and help out.

“It is threatening, particularly for women and girls. You often avoid particular areas. If there’s people living there, there’s people around and not just nine to five, it’ll be 24/7.

“A few more lights in the windows on O’Connell Street in the evening would make people feel safe, help the guards, and make it a nicer place to be.

“O’Connell Street and Moore Street are very historical places in town. Going back, they had lots of people living there and that’s what we need again.”

Mr Cuffe has submitted a number of observations to city planners in relation to a planning application for a site on Upper O’Connell Street, near the old Carlton cinema.

He requested that “residential use rather than office use should constitute a significant part of the proposed development”.

The architect and urban planner, who used to teach at TU Dublin, has “a good feeling for what makes cities work”.

“If you look at Moore Street years ago, there were hundreds of people living along that street. Now, there’s nobody in parts of that street,” he said.

“The windows are painted over. They’re blacked over at the Henry Street end of Moore Street.

“I spend a lot of time in Brussels, where there are tens of thousands of people living in the city centre.

“That means you see people pushing buggies down the street, you see them chatting away and that’s good for the street.

“We need mixed use city centres. We need shops and offices, but we need a balance to make it feel vibrant and alive.

“We’re in the centre of a housing crisis too. So, it’s a bit tone deaf for a developer to say more shops and offices would be great. We need more eyes on the street.”