Works to save historic Kilmainham Mill completed at €1.7m

Work on the building included roof repairs, the removal of Asbestos and propping of floors

The historic Kilmainham Mill building has been made safe at a cost of €1.7m

Works to stabilise the historic Kilmainham Mill in the Liberties have now been fully completed at a cost of €1.7m, according to Dublin City Council.

Construction on the early 19th-century flour mill began in August last year to make the building safe to access. Works included roof repairs, the removal of asbestos and propping of floors.

Construction was also undertaken to ensure the protection of industrial machinery and treatment of Japanese knotweed throughout the building.

The protected structure, acquired by Dublin City Council in 2018, comprises several early 19th to mid-20th century buildings and an infilled mill off the River Camac.

The Dublin 8 landmark served as a flour mill throughout the 1800s before converting to textile production at the turn of the century. It ceased operating in 2000 and has remained unoccupied since.

The mill will be repurposed as 'a cultural hub in the Kilmainham area'.

The Kilmainham mill complex appears to be the last largely unaltered early 19th-century ﬂour mill in the city of Dublin, and is likely the last remaining textile mill in Ireland.

Following its closure, the complex fell into disrepair and dereliction, sparking a long campaign by local residents to save it from demolition and unwanted development.

The council said the conservation project would ultimately open the mill to the public, creating a “cultural hub in the Kilmainham area”.

Other historical attractions in the area include Kilmainham Jail, the Royal Hospital, the War Memorial Gardens and Richmond Barracks.

A spokesperson for DCC said: “The process for determining the future use of the complex will begin in the coming months, with the development of an agreed masterplan.

“In the interim, Dublin City Council has identified parts of the mill that could be made accessible to the community and public under the guise of ‘meanwhile uses’, such as the hosting of events including pop-up markets and exhibitions.”