Workers occupying 25pc of emergency homeless beds, says Dublin Simon Community

An increasing number of workers are being impacted by the homelessness crisis. Pic: PA

More than a quarter of emergency beds for the homeless are currency occupied by employed people, according to the Dublin Simon Community.

Cleaners, security staff, taxi drivers, van and lorry drivers, scaffolders, electricians, construction workers, healthcare assistants and carers, shop workers, barbers and bar workers are among the workers using the service.

Staff at Dublin Simon said increasing numbers of working people have nowhere to live. On a night earlier this month, 33 of the charity’s 129 emergency beds (25.5pc) were occupied by workers.

The charity has said the growing phenomenon can be attributed to a number of factors, including the scarcity of suitable accommodation, soaring rents, the wider cost-of-living crisis, and notices to quit coming to the end of their term.

The individuals impacted report attending viewings where hundreds of people were vying for the same room or property for rent.

Single people are at a distinct disadvantage as they lack access to a combined income, making them even more susceptible to homelessness.

Niamh Brennan, Senior Manager of Emergency Services at Dublin Simon Community, said: “These people are getting up in the morning, doing a full day’s work and then making their way to emergency accommodation to try and get some rest.

“It is deeply demoralising for those who are working to have to rely on emergency beds in homeless services to lay their head down at night.”

While Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon, added: “As the Government plans to significantly ramp up housing supply and the Fiscal Advisory Council recently warned that Ireland needs an influx of construction workers to meet this demand, there are skilled construction workers and tradespeople relying on beds in emergency accommodation.

“We have essential workers providing healthcare to the most vulnerable being pushed into crisis.”

Ms Kenny called for the immediate implementation of short and medium-term homelessness prevention interventions.

“We need fully resourced tenancy sustainment services, homelessness prevention teams to be established in each local authority, and a review of Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) to reflect market rates, to occur in conjunction with the longer-term plan to increase housing supply,” she said.

“Moreover, we are calling on Government to deliver sustained funding for the homelessness sector that reflects the full cost of service provision, accounts for the extraordinary surge in need, and appropriately remunerates our trained professional staff who are working at and beyond capacity.”