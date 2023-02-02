Work to save Iveagh Markets roof to begin after decades of decay

Work will finally begin on preserving the roof of the Iveagh Market building in The Liberties. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Work on saving the roof of the historic Iveagh Markets building in Dublin is to begin immediately, councillors have been told.

Dublin City Council has directed the immediate commencement of the process to preserve the roof of the building in the Liberties, which has been derelict for more than 20 years.

Fears have been expressed for some time over the structural integrity of the roof and water damage to the building.

The site is currently the subject of an ongoing legal dispute between the developer and hotelier Martin Keane, Lord Iveagh and Dublin City Council, who recently re-secured the building with 24-hour security.

Dublin City Council’s Deputy Chief Executive, Richard Shakespeare, issued a statement to councillors informing them works on weatherproofing the market will begin after a mediation process came to end with no conclusion.

“The City Council executive has directed the immediate commencement of the process which shall enable preservation works to the roof of the Market Building, a protected structure,” he said.

“As far as possible, the work will preserve it so that it is not likely to cause a danger to any person or property.”

As the repair works are expected to cost a large sum of money, the council will seek government funding for the project.

“Given the high estimated costs of the required works to the roof and the fact there is no provision in the ‘Capital Programme 2023-2025’ to cover these costs, the council will seek state funding,” Mr Shakespeare added.

“I will keep the council informed on a regular basis on the progress of the aforementioned preservation works.”

Iveagh Markets campaigner, Noel Fleming added: “Wonderful news. This follows a statement made in the Dáil that Dublin City Council had the power to enter and carry out remedial work on buildings of national importance.

“The disputed ownership is in mediation talks in the courts and will hopefully be settled soon. This is a great day for all friends of the Iveagh Markets.”