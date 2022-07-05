Work to begin on new 6km greenway linking Santry with Bull Island

The new greenway will link North Bull Island with Santry. Pic: Stock image/PA

Work will begin this month on the design of a new greenway on Dublin’s northside, it has been confirmed.

The proposed 6.4km cycling and walking route will link North Bull Island in Dollymount with Santry, via Raheny and Coolock.

The “high-quality” scheme will be delivered in parallel with the Santry River Restoration Project, aimed at improving water quality, protecting habitats, promoting biodiversity and reducing flood risk.

The greenway will be developed with Fingal County Council to provide an onward connection to Santry Demesne.

Dublin City Council confirmed that a multi-disciplinary design team had been appointed for the project and said contract documents had been signed.

According to the local authority, the team has been tasked with developing a design proposal, from route selection to statutory planning approval of the scheme.

Expand Close The walled garden in Santry Demense / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The walled garden in Santry Demense

This work is expected to get under way this month and could take up to two years to complete.

“During this period there will be public consultations with local communities and elected representatives,” a council spokesperson said.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall welcomed progress on the Santry River Greenway project.

“This long-promised infrastructure offers a unique opportunity to improve recreational facilities in the local area, restore the ecological quality of Santry River and create a safe cycle and pedestrian link to Bull Island,” she said.

“Dublin City Council and Fingal County Council must prioritise its delivery.”

Councillor Alison Gilliland (Lab) said: “While it is positive we have got to this stage, it is frustrating that progress is taking so long.

“This greenway will really improve active travel options in the local area, which not only supports our climate imperatives, but also provides an attractive enhancement to a route that is already used by many.”