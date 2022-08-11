Work to begin on historic Kilmainham Mill with plans to make it a ‘cultural hub’

The landmark building in Kilmainham has been empty for over 20 years

Work to safeguard “a unique piece of Dublin’s industrial heritage” is expected to get under way this week.

The enabling works are required to secure and prepare Kilmainham Mill ahead of a planned redevelopment of the historic building.

The protected structure, acquired by Dublin City Council in 2018, comprises several early 19th to mid-20th century buildings and an infilled mill race off the River Camac.

The Dublin 8 landmark served as a flour mill throughout the 1800s before converting to textile production at the turn of the century. It ceased operating in 2000.

Dublin City Council hope to develop the mill as a cultural hub

The planned works include asbestos removal, floor propping, protection of industrial machinery and clearance of debris, as well as repairs to the mill’s roof, windows and doors.

This phase of the conservation-led redevelopment project is being overseen by Howley Hayes Cooney Architects and Cora Engineering, with work expected to take around eight months.

Dublin City Council said its ambition is to open the restored mill to the public as “a cultural hub” for Kilmainham.