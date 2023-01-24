Work on revamped St James Park in Rialto to be finished this summer

The revamped park will be located near the Rialto Luas stop. Pic: Arthur Carron

Works to revamp St James Linear Park in Rialto are due to begin next month and will be fully completed in time for summer, according to Dublin City Council.

The park encompasses over a kilometre of public space alongside the Red Luas line, beginning at Suir Road Bridge to the west and ending at Basin View to the east. Both the Rialto and Fatima Luas stops are located between these two points.

The design plans for the park along St James Walk have been the subject of ongoing consultation between residents, local schools and St James’s Hospital.

Concerns have been raised by residents that the route is normally busy with school runs and commuters catching the Luas, while the ongoing construction at the new Children’s Hospital has made the road narrower.

Plans to renovate the park, which had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour, have been ongoing since 2018 with residents campaigning for a green public space with amenities.

Work took place last year on phase 1 of the plan around Fatima Luas stop with new paths, trees and a coffee dock installed. Phase 2 of the masterplan will start next month between Basin View and the Fatima Luas stop.

Plans for the park include a playground, new trees, shrubbing, seating, gym equipment, and an “edible garden” for residents and local schools.

However, the controversial section between Fatima and Rialto Luas stops in front of the new Children’s Hospital won’t be finished until 2024 or 2025, when the hospital is completed, said the council.

The proposed interim cycleway from Thomas street to Suir Road will also be installed in early 2023, allowing people to walk or cycle through the park between Rialto and Suir Bridge.

The park lies on the historic site of the Grand Canal main line before it was infilled in the 1980s and archeologists hope to uncover elements of the former canal.

A pre-development archaeological assessment and test excavation will be conducted prior to construction.