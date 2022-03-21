Work on Clontarf to city centre cycleway to start next Monday

Work on the cycleway from Clontarf to the city centre, via Fairview, will begin on March 28

Councillors are to be briefed on a traffic management plan ahead of work starting next Monday on a €62m cycleway linking Clontarf with Dublin city centre.

The long-awaited project will provide 2.7km of dedicated walking and cycling facilities, in addition to priority bus infrastructure, from Alfie Byrne Road to the junction of Amiens Street/Talbot Street, via Fairview and North Strand.

The civil engineering contract was awarded to Clonmel Enterprises Ltd in January, with construction due to commence on March 28.

Dublin City Council said there will be “unavoidable, temporary disruption” during the construction period, which will be completed in seven sections over 18 months. Some tree felling has already taken place.

Councillors on the North Central and Central Area Committees are due to receive a “high level” update on the project later this week, including details of first phase traffic management proposals.

Dublin City Council confirmed that an information leaflet will also be distributed to 16,000 homes and 29,000 businesses in the areas affected. It’s hoped distribution will begin “late this week or early next week”.

Between March and June, works will be carried out on the inbound lanes from Buckingham Street to the Five Lamps junction at Portland Row.

Four lanes of traffic will be maintained – two inbound and two outbound – and there will be dedicated bus and traffic lanes in each direction.

The contractor will then move to the middle lanes between July and September, and to the outbound lanes from October to December.

A similar traffic management plan will be put in place for the section between Fairview Strand and the Malahide Road on the same dates.

For the next six weeks, the contractor also intends to carry out work on the junction of Alfie Byrne Road and Clontarf Road.

It’s envisaged the first three sections will be completed by next January, with remaining work continuing during 2023.

In correspondence with councillors, the local authority said: “It is intended to issue ongoing information regularly to you all and we appreciate your collaboration in delivering this state-of-the-art infrastructure for Dublin city.”

In a tweet, Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) said: “I’m so excited about this and almost can’t believe it’s actually starting and will be completed within 18 months.”

Last month, Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) warned construction of the C2CC project had the potential to cause “the worst traffic disruption in the history of the State”.