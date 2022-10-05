Work begins on putting up Dublin’s Christmas lights

Twenty-five streets around Dublin will be lit up this Christmas. Pic: DublinTown

It may only be the first week of October, but the countdown for Dublin’s Christmas lights has already begun.

Crews began installing the city’s Christmas lights on Tuesday night, with 25 streets, including Grafton Street and Henry Street, due to get the festive treatment.

The colourful energy-saving lights are due to be switched on from mid-November until early January.

The task of installing the lights is undertaken each year by DublinTown, a group comprised of local businesses, who fully fund the cost of the lights.

The DublinTown team will be using low-energy LED bulbs to curb rising costs, while reducing the amount of hours the lights will be switched on.

“The lights are already extremely low energy LED lights,” a DublinTown spokesman said.

“The entire Grafton Street only uses the energy of one power shower that somebody would have in their home. They’re really low.

“We’ve been doing the Dublin lights for about 13 years and we have invested every time in new lights and new infrastructure.”

However, there will still be slight changes this year due to the ongoing energy crisis.

The crew can only work at night due to the use of cherry-pickers

The crew can only work at night due to the use of cherry-pickers

To preserve energy, the lights will be switched on later in the evening at 4pm, instead of the usual time of 2pm. They will be switched off between 1 and 2am.

“By doing that it will reduce the energy consumption even further,” the spokesman added.

Putting the lights up takes around four weeks and 200 hours to complete, with crews working late into the night.

“We can only work at night because of the cherry pickers on the streets. With a crew of about 30 people, it takes about four weeks,” said a spokesman.

“In order to have them ready for mid-November turn on, you have to start at the beginning of October.”

Each single bulb and fixture are tested by DublinTown’s lighting contractors in advance. As with recent years, there will be no public event to mark the lights being switched on.

“We haven’t done a public event since about 2017 and it’s just that far too many people come along to see the lights than the actual street can take,” said the spokesman.

“The lights will just come on in mid-November.”