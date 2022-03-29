Work begins on long-awaited cycleway linking Clontarf with Dublin city centre

Work has commenced on a long-awaited cycleway and bus corridor scheme linking Clontarf with Dublin city centre.

The €62m project, known as C2CC, will see the delivery of a 2.7km dedicated walking and cycling route, in addition to priority bus infrastructure, running from Alfie Byrne Road in Clontarf to the junction of Amiens Street/Talbot Street.

Work will be carried out over seven sections, with the project expected to be completed by early 2024. The scheme, first proposed in 2013, is largely funded by the National Transport Authority’s Active Travel Programme.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said the “immensely important project” would promote safer walking and cycling experiences while improving bus services.

“It will play an important part in our common objective of reducing our carbon footprint and includes further greening along the route,” she said. “The project is a key step forward in Dublin City Council’s plans to continue to roll-out a state-of-the-art cycling network throughout the city.”

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the scheme will connect with the existing cycleway to Sutton and would deliver “exceptional benefits” for anyone who wants to make the switch to sustainable travel.

Anne Graham, chief executive of the NTA, said the North Strand corridor was the busiest bus route and second busiest cycle route in Dublin city.

“When complete, the public can expect to see journey time savings for public transport users, coupled with safer walking and cycling facilities between Talbot Street and Alfie Byrne Road,” she said. “We believe this will encourage more people to choose public transport and to walk or cycle as part of their daily commute.

“This is good news for commuters and those interested in active travel, but also for reducing our dependency on fossil fuels.”