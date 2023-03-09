Work begins on 100-year-old Dublin flats in ‘complete state of disrepair’

The flats on Townsend Street, first built in 1909, are now being completely refurbished. Pic: Peter McVerry Trust

Work has begun to refurbish one of Dublin’s oldest purpose-built flat complexes.

The Townsend Street flats were built in 1909 by Dublin Corporation and are being refurbished to provide modern one-bedroom social housing.

The last residents were relocated more than 10 years ago and the building has since fallen into a “complete state of disrepair”.

The Peter McVerry Trust will renovate the flats, delivering 20 social housing units for people on Dublin City Council’s social housing list.

The flats were highly sought after in the early 20th century as they were one of the first with indoor plumbing and were a “significant” improvement on the tenements, said Francis Doherty, Director of Housing Development at the Peter McVerry Trust.

“They were artisan dwellings and they would have been one of the first of Dublin Corporation’s housing schemes that had indoor plumbing, so there were bathrooms within each flat,” he said.

“Originally they would have been for families. They would have been a significant improvement from what people were living in in the tenements.

“Even though they were single bedrooms with the bed and living room in the same space with the fireplace, they were originally allocated to families.

“They were probably quite sought after at the time,” he said, with families of seven or eight people in each one-bedroom flat.

As the council later started building housing developments in the wider city, the families in the Townsend Street flats were reallocated. Towards the end of the flats tenure in 2011, mostly single, older men were living there.

The last residents of the flats on Townsend Street left over 10 years ago

“When we went into the building there was a lot of stuff left behind,” said Mr Doherty. “There would have been people hoarding and there was one apartment that was probably almost waist high in material all over the floor.”

Internal demolition work has already begun to renovate the 20 flats, and the central stairwell will be removed to provide more space to increase the size of the individual flats.

Balconies will be installed to the rear of the building to provide open space for the residents, and the energy BER rating will be improved.

“The entire building has been stripped back to a shell,” said Mr Doherty.

Residents will enter the building on Townsend Street, accessing lifts and stairs in a newly-constructed shaft at the back of the building.

On Monday’s Dublin City Council meeting, Councillor Paddy McCartan said when the flats were originally built, “many of the occupants came from the tenements”.

“It was regarded as state of the art accommodation at the time. Over a century later, it’s great to see Townsend Street refurbished like this,” he said.

The refurbishment is being delivered in partnership with Dublin City Council under the Governments’ Housing for All plan and is aimed to be completed by mid-2024.