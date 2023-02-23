‘Women are never safe... and in the past few months it’s gotten worse’

Sorcha Ní Chonghaile and Kat O'Connor spoke of their own experiences in Dublin

Women experience a “high degree of low-level harassment” that adds to a sense of fear walking around the streets of Dublin, it has been claimed.

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers recently admitted she has changed the routes she walks to work as Dublin feels less safe since the pandemic

“Certainly, in Dublin city centre I’ve noticed a change,” she told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show. “I've altered my route back to where I’d stay and would be far more conscious.

“Now that we’ve come out of lockdown, there’s been a marked change in the feeling of safety in the city centre in parts where you wouldn’t ordinarily have considered it.

“So, there has definitely been a change. There are very few gardaí visible on the streets; so, the public will tell you themselves they don’t see the garda presence they want.”

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, has also noticed that fear is more present in recent times.

“Whenever there’s a tragedy like Ashling Murphy, the discussion amongst women, or between women and men, is a reminder that women grow up with an awareness they need to be a bit more frightened than men do.

“The common experience of girls seems to be they are told at a young age not to attract attention to themselves by dressing in certain ways or behaving in certain ways, and by making sure they avoid risks.

“There is an obligation on the institutions, transport companies, the gardaí, pubs and clubs to just take measures to try and make it as safe as possible.

“You cannot have a garda at every bus stop, so the other piece of it is what we are like as a society where we think that’s okay. There’s a high degree of low-level harassment.

“Sexual misconduct is where people think it’s okay to throw comments at a woman walking alone, to comment on her looks, to assume they have an entitlement, to walk alongside them, catcalling from a car.

“There needs to be a big focus on the education of boys to understand the impact of that, you could make someone feel fearful, not everyone will react the same. People don’t understand the harm they’re doing to somebody else.

“More policing and more control is needed, normal people need to improve their manners, improve their behaviour, and not harass other people.

“If someone has been assaulted and feels unsafe in any way then they should phone the emergency numbers, 112 or 999.

“If somebody is bothered by it and doesn’t know what to do next, they can call the national 24-hour helpline, it’s 1800778888. You’re entitled to be rattled by this. There is no one answer to this.”

So are Dublin’s streets less safe than they used to be? We spoke with two Dublin women about their experiences when it comes to being out alone in public, whether it’s going to meet a friend, to exercise or go to the shop.

Sorcha Ní Chonghaile (23), northwest Dublin

Sorcha believes there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour recently. She says she avoids public transport at certain hours and would get off at a different stop to avoid groups of males.

“To be honest, I always felt a bit unsafe because the area I’m from is fairly isolated. But in the past nine or ten months it’s gotten worse. I can’t explain it, it’s an overwhelming feeling of anxiety when I’m going out,” she said.

“Sometimes I’ve to get someone to come to the bus stop and wait with me or walk with me. I don’t feel comfortable walking my dog around the area after 9pm. That should be a no brainer, it should be no problem at all.

“It’s concerning. There has been an increase in anti-social behaviour, there’s a lack of boundaries, a level of respect is necessary.

“I’m the most anxious with public transport, I get off where there’s a few more people and take a longer walk home, otherwise I’d feel uncomfortable.

“Even waiting for a late bus, it’s so isolated and so dark. If nobody was there, I’d turn around and go somewhere for an hour because there’s no way I’d put myself at risk because people approach you.

“You’re better off pretending you don’t know what they’re saying and walk away. But that doesn’t work because they have an issue with that.

“When you’re surrounded by people you don’t know, you don’t know what their intentions are, it’s sad. All that’s in my head is ‘something will happen, I’m alone’, I think that’s the scariest thing.”

Kat O’Connor (28), Drimnagh

Kat says her experience of walking home has been more intense since Christmas.

“It’s been even worse since Christmas. Christmas gives you the false sense of security that everyone is happy, the lights are up, and you forget how things can be,” she said.

“I’d be too scared to walk home from the office after 5pm. Even just walking to the bus stop.

“I’d never have my headphones in after dark or I’d always ring my mam or my sister if I felt a bit unsafe because it’s a comfort. You’re constantly second guessing yourself once the sun sets.

“There’s the whole thing about having someone on the phone to you or having your keys in your hand. They won’t protect you, but they are a little comfort if you’re walking somewhere on your own. But you shouldn’t have to do these things.

“It’s not even going on a big hike; I’d be afraid to walk around the block where I live at night-time. I wouldn’t even walk to my nanny’s house which is 10 minutes away at night.

“Someone will walk with me, or I’ll get a lift. If I’m out, my dad meets me at the bus because it can be that risky.

“There have been too many occurrences lately, when you hear stories, it hits home a bit that makes me think I don’t feel safe doing this basic thing.

“It’s bad in broad daylight as well, regardless of the time, women are never safe. Going from one place to another shouldn’t be a big issue. It’s people’s behaviour that is the main problem.”