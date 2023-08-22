Woman to raffle off Dublin city centre apartment for just €6 a ticket

One woman is raffling off her Dublin city apartment – and the lucky winner could bag it for less than a tenner.

Karen Sugden is swapping her beloved one-bedroom flat in Kilmainham, Dublin 8 for the streets of Paris early next year.

But before she leaves, she plans to sell off her property in an unusual way.

Karen will be raffling off her fully furnished home, which she bought back in 2006, through raffle host site Raffall.

Tickets cost just €6 or £5 each and the draw is due to take place on November 6.

Speaking to sundayworld.com, Karen explained that she first encountered the idea of raffling off properties a year or two ago and thought it was a good opportunity to give someone “financial freedom” by living mortgage-free.

“I’m moving to Paris next year and I didn’t want to rent it out, so I thought, ‘Why not sell it in a raffle?’” she said.

“It’s a lovely apartment and it’s in a great area, about a 20-minute walk to town. It’s a bit of a cultural corner because you’ve got the Museum of Modern Art, Kilmainham Jail, the Guinness Storehouse.

“It’s a great opportunity for somebody to get their foot on the ladder, and if not that, maybe have an extra income if they decide they want to rent it out. I think the main thing is financial freedom”.

Karen assures that the winner won’t be hit with massive fees when they’re given the apartment and promises that she’ll cover all costs while Raffall will handle the legal side of things.

“It’s all looked after by me. I will pay legal fees and stamp duty and I pay off the mortgage and then transfer the name over to the person who wins. Raffall have solicitors that they use so that’ll be taken care of by them. So, that will be looked after by Raffall but paid for by me.

“Some raffles make you pay your own legal fees and stamp duty, which can obviously run to a few thousand euro, whereas this is all taken care of. The person pays the €6 and that’s it. The only thing the person needs to do is move in. They should be in at the start of the new year, all going well”.

And the apartment, which is a leasehold property, still has 472 years left on its lease.

However, Karen says, the flat does come with management fees set by the apartment complex amounting to €1,300.

The fees can be paid in instalments and the new owner’s first invoice won’t be due until next April.

More than 8,000 raffle tickets have been sold so far and five pc of payments will be donated to Little Flower Penny Dinners, a local charity that provides hot meals for those in need.

“There’s still a bit of time left so I have a while to make this happen,” Karen said.

“I’m just lucky that I’ve had it for the last 17 years. It’s going to be a bit of a change of scene moving to Paris but I like to think someone can have a bit of happiness there. It would be lovely for somebody”.

She explained that while tickets are capped at 120,000, she will only need to sell around 70,000 to break even.

If there aren’t enough tickets bought by November 6, she plans to raffle off the cash raised instead.

Tickets can be purchased on Raffall.com while Karen's Instagram page shares all the latest news about the draw.