Woman arrested as anti-immigration protesters gather for a third night in Ballybrack

Protests in Ballybrack have continued since Tuesday evening. Pic: Collins Photos

A woman was arrested for public order offences following an altercation which took place at a third evening of protests in Ballybrack, south Dublin yesterday.

The demonstrations against the prospect of refugees being housed in the area follows an attack on Independent councillor Hugh Lewis’ family home on Monday, when a rock was thrown through a window with a threatening note.

Mr Lewis no longer lives at the property in Ballybrack. His 78-year-old father was at home alone and sustained an injury during the attack.

On Tuesday, extensive damage was done to Ridge House in the village, where protesters believed it was being repurposed to accommodate refugees. However, ​the Department of Integration has ­since rejected these claims.

A crowd gathered outside Ridge House for a third evening of protests on Thursday with a heavy garda presence.

One woman was arrested at the demonstration for public order offences following an altercation between two people.

Traffic came to a standstill in the village around 7pm as protesters stood in the middle of the junction in Ballybrack, blocking the road and stopping traffic and public transport.

The crowd, primarily young men, voiced their dissatisfaction with the Government’s immigration policies.

Protesters pitched chairs outside Ridge House with signs reading “house the Irish first” and carried tricolour flags.

Gardai at the Ridge Hall building in Ballybrack which was damaged by anti-immigrant protesters. Pic: Collins Photos

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended a demonstration in Ballybrack village which began at approximately 7pm on Thursday, July 20. The crowd fully dispersed by 11.30pm.

“One woman was arrested for public order offences following an altercation between two people.”

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has condemned the attack on Mr Lewis’ family home and promised a strong garda response.

Ms McEntee said the anti-immigration demonstrators “do not represent the vast majority of people in this country who are extremely welcoming”.

A group of Dublin residents has also condemned the recent incidents in Dún Laoghaire and Ballybrack.

Pádraig Drummond, of The Dublin Communities Against Racism group (DCAR), said: “Local youths are being manipulated by sinister forces intent on using young people to further an anti-working class agenda.

“Misinformation and lies from racist organisers are encouraging locals to see refugees as their enemies.

“Wise up, don’t allow yourselves to be used as cannon fodder. Place the blame on the government political parties for their failure to provide housing and resources for all those in need.”

The group said the government is “failing to engage” with locals and refusing to provide information on plans for refugee accommodation in the area.

“People are entitled to be consulted and told the truth, cutting the base from under organised racists attempting to build a political base in our areas,” said a statement.

“That an independent leftist councillor, with no power over government policy, is targeted in an attack reveals the real agenda at work here.”