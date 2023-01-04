Woman arrested after protest over temporary refugee stay in south Dublin school

Gardai attended the protest on Tuesday evening at a school in Drimnagh

A woman has been charged with public order offences following a protest over refugees being placed in a south Dublin school during the Christmas holidays.

Gardaí attended the protest on the Mourne Road, Drimnagh, at 7pm on Tuesday after a crowd gathered near the Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested and has since been charged. She is due to appear before the CCJ at a later date.

Two groups of up to 30 refugees were temporarily placed in the hall of the school by the Department of Children during the Christmas break.

However, misinformation began circulating on social media claiming “bus loads of men were being shipped into the area”, said local councillor Hazel De Nortúin.

The school released a statement after last night’s protest clarifying that a section of the school was used as emergency accommodation and the school is now empty. It will reopen on Thursday, January 5, as planned.

“For some of the Christmas break, a small section of the school was used as emergency accommodation by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth,” the statement said.

“This happened between December 23 and January 3 and is now over. The school will reopen as normal for staff and students tomorrow morning, Thursday, January 5.”

It is understood the protest happened as cleaning staff entered the school to prepare the premises before Thursday’s reopening.

Councillor Hazel De Nortúin said the local community had been informed of the refugees and there had been no concerns raised, with locals offering to drop off resources.

“We were all informed before Christmas that this was going to be happening,” she said.

“For two weeks the school was going to be taking in women refugees. We heard about it first from the Department, the local priest was told, local residents groups and the offices in Dublin City Council and TDs were all informed.

“There were no concerns at all. It was a quick turn-around until they found accommodation that was more suitable,” she added.

“Last night when the buses were coming in they were bringing in cleaners and security and the school was getting a deep clean to be opened on Thursday.”

The Department of Integration confirmed: “The premises had been used temporarily during the Christmas and New Year period, but has now been vacated.

“No International Protection applicants arrived on Tuesday,” it added.