A woman in her 60s has died from injuries she sustained in a house in south Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a home in the Clonskeagh area of Dublin 15, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The woman was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment but she later died. Gardaí said no one else was injured.

"A woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition. She has since passed away,” a garda spokesperson said.

“No other injuries were reported. A technical examination of the scene has been conducted.”