Winter Count shows 91 people sleeping rough on Dublin’s streets

Of the 91 people found rough sleeping in Dublin, just 22 were using a tent. Pic: Collins

The majority of rough sleepers in Dublin last month were male, Irish and aged between 26 and 45, according to a new report.

The Rough Sleeper Count, organised by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), takes place twice a year to measure the level of street homelessness in Dublin.

The Winter Count was carried out over the week of November 7 to 13. It confirmed a total of 91 people were sleeping rough across Dublin during the week of the count.

Of the 91 people rough sleeping, 87 had previously been assessed by the DRHE for homeless services. The remaining four people were being engaged with by the outreach team.

The winter report found that 72pc of rough sleepers were male, while 28pc were female. It also found that 76pc of rough sleepers were not using a tent, an increase of 16 people from the April count.

The youngest person found rough sleeping during the count was 18, and the oldest found was 66. Those aged 26-45 accounted for the highest percentage, at 63pc.

Those aged 18-25 accounted for 9pc of the count. The DRHE said the percentage distribution is similar to that of the Spring 2022 and Autumn 2021.

Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon Community, said: “Ninety one is still too many people sleeping on the streets. Nobody should have to sleep rough, especially not during these cold, wet and blustery nights.

“Sleeping on the streets is not safe. It makes people vulnerable to injury or attack and exposes them to illnesses associated with extreme weather conditions.

“It is also a profoundly sad and traumatising experience which can negatively impact a person for the rest of their life.”

The vast majority of those found rough sleeping in the Dublin Region had Irish citizenship (69pc). This is a decrease of 21pc on the April count. Those with EU citizenship accounted for 28pc, while 3pc had non-EU citizenship.

The report found an increase in people losing their tenancies during 2022. One person was recorded as rough sleeping and having an active tenancy, compared to the April count where nine people were in tenancy.

During the course of the count week, 41pc had a booking for emergency accommodation on another night during the week. However, only 8pc presented at their accommodation.

Fifty three people (61pc) had a booking for emergency accommodation at some stage in the past three months, of which 29 individuals (33pc) did not present.

“It can take several intensive engagements by the Outreach team with people who are rough sleeping to support them into emergency accommodation,” the DRHE said.

“In the vast majority of cases the team are successful in doing so within a short time frame. The number of people rough sleeping in the Dublin Region changes from night to night.

“While there is a core group who regularly sleep rough, that may or may not engage with services, there is a larger group that move between rough sleeping, accessing emergency accommodation, sleeping in insecure accommodation, and staying with family or friends.

“Others may engage in rough sleeping for a very brief transitional period. Conducting this count over a one-week period provides more information on the different experiences of people who engage in rough sleeping.”

The winter count was arranged by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) and carried out by the Dublin Simon Community Outreach Team, supported by the Peter McVerry Trust Housing First Intake Team.

Staff in all four Dublin local authorities and An Garda Síochána provided additional information about people who were rough sleeping.