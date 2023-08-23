Will Ferrell enjoys meal in Dublin steak restaurant ahead of American football classic at the Aviva

US star Will Ferrell pictured with chef Roberto Rapisardi at Hellfire in Dublin

US star Will Ferrell enjoyed a meal in a Dublin steak restaurant ahead of the US college football classic in the Aviva this weekend.

Dublin is playing host to two games, with the clash of rivals Notre Dame and Navy on Saturday, August 26, followed by Georgia Tech and Florida State on August 28.

US broadcaster Dan Patrick is broadcasting his sportstalk radio show from College Green this week, with Ferrell a guest contributor over the next few days.

During his trip, the star of Elf and Anchorman enjoyed a three-course meal at Hellfire on Westmoreland Street last night.

Executive Chef Roberto Rapisardi, who only opened the restaurant in January, was “beyond delighted” to have Ferrell (56) in for some food.

“I had the pleasure of preparing our Galician Steak and our Spicy Shellfish for Will Ferrell, Dan Patrick and their group as they sat under the tree of fire.

“I spoke briefly with Mr Ferrell about his time in Dublin and he asked me about my roots in Italy.

“Mr Ferrell was very kind as he spoke with myself and our staff and was happy to take pictures with some of our guests,” he told Independent.ie.

Will was pictured wearing a Swedish soccer training top. His wife, Viveca Paulin, is Swedish, so he can speak the language and they own a summer house in Gnesta, south-west of Stockholm.

The Hollywood star is also no stranger to the island of Ireland as he was a surprise guest in Thurles for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final between Cork and Galway last year.

It’s also said that he has Irish heritage relating back to county Longford.