Why more than 130 new electric buses bought a year ago are still lying idle in Dublin

The fleet of new electric buses is lying idle due to a lack of charging infrastructure. Pic: Stock image

More than 130 new electric buses are lying idle in bus depots across Dublin due to a lack of planning permission for charging infrastructure.

The 100 electric double-decker buses and 34 electric single deck buses were ordered by the National Transport Authority in June last year for use by Dublin Bus.

However, no charging infrastructure had been installed prior to purchase and is not expected to be ready until later this year.

The chargers were initially due to be installed by September last year, however, issues with the design for charging infrastructure has delayed the NTA and Dublin Bus from obtaining planning permission.

A spokesman for the NTA said a “depot electrification project is under way to install multiple electric chargers in Summerhill and Phibsboro depots for the new electric fleet.

“While the contractor had programmed for all of these chargers to be installed and commissioned by the start of September, the contractor has now indicated that the completion date will slip due to a delay in obtaining a planning consent for aspects of the contractor’s design.”

Tom O’Connor, Assistant General Secretary with the National Bus and Railworkers Union, said each new electric double decker bus is valued at about €500,000.

“It’s quite simple, the development would consist of a freestanding ESB substation and switchroom,” he told The Last Word with Matt Cooper yesterday.

“In a climate crisis, when the common good dictates that we should replace our buses with electric vehicles… Why are we still putting red tape in front of ourselves?” he said regarding the issue obtaining planning permission.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a hybrid electric bus. Pic: Niall Carson/PA

“These are new vehicles with new controls and staff have to be trained. No one knows what the consumption rate is like, they have to be tested.

“The controllers can’t tell what level the batteries are at and they are working for a solution on that.

“There are quite a number of elements around it, it’s not as simple as buying the buses and replacing a diesel bus with an electric bus,” he added.

Mr O’Connor said it would cost “hundreds of thousands for each vehicle, approximately €500,000 for each vehicle”.

The fleet of new buses received the final certification documentation from the manufacturer in June last year which allowed the buses to be registered and used on public roads.

The NTA has said this process of registering is “now under way, and a number of vehicles have already completed that registration procedure”.

“Testing, commissioning, plus driver familiarisation will now take place over July, August and September using the new vehicles, which will be charged for test/training purposes via the chargers already installed for the previously purchased hybrid diesel-electric buses,” said the spokesman.

“The testing/training phase will take about 3 months.

“Dublin Bus is engaging with the contractor to minimise this delay and it is still intended that the new electric buses will be brought into operational service later this year on an incremental basis – vehicles will be gradually swapped out on a week-by-week basis over about a three-month period.”