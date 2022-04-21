Why Dublin’s northside is the hardest place to pass your driving test

Five of the top six driving test centres with the lowest pass rates were in Dublin

Higher traffic volumes and more challenging driving conditions in the capital have been blamed for poor pass rates at five Dublin test centres.

While Nenagh in Co Tipperary recorded the lowest pass rate at 39.56pc, the five next worst results were for test centres in Dublin – with all of them on the northside.

Finglas had the lowest pass rate in the capital at 42.43pc, followed by Charlestown (42.72pc), Raheny (45.16pc) and two in Mulhuddart (44.37pc and 45.61pc).

Those sitting their driving test in Tallaght fared slightly better with 48.33pc passing, while Dún Laoghaire/Deansgrange came in at a respectable 52.13pc.

However, the driving test centre in Killester bucked the trend for northsiders, recording one of the highest pass rates in the country at 68.77pc.

Across all 63 driving test centres, the pass rate nationally was just over 53pc.

The figures were released to Newstalk by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) following a Freedom of Information request.

Dave Humphreys, Road Test Editor for CompleteCar.ie, told the station that Dublin drivers faced more challenges, such as greater traffic volumes.

“Down the country, there are probably going to be less people or fewer people actually taking the tests, so there are probably fewer tests taking place there,” he said.

“Also, the roads are generally a little bit less busy and people can be a little bit more familiar with where they are.

“When you’re dealing with larger population centres such as Dublin, obviously the roads and the traffic situations are an awful lot busier.”