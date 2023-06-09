Why does the Government think the NCT system deserves a fail?

The backlog for an NCT appointment is set to be reduced by the end of June. Photo: Getty Images

So why is Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers going through a political version of road rage?

Because the National Car Test Service (NCTS) has got stuck in a jam.

On RTÉ radio last Monday, Chambers strongly criticised Spanish company Applus, which runs this service, and called for “serious penalties” to be slapped on it.

“The delays are absolutely unacceptable,” Chambers said. “It’s a complete failure by Applus.” The minister also said he has written to the Road Safety Authority (RSA) which outsources the NCTS, “expressing my ongoing annoyance with this dysfunction”.

Why is the NCTS so important?

Because when this system works properly, it’s the most effective way of getting dangerous bangers off Irish roads.

All cars aged between four and 10 have to get an NCT every two years, while any vehicles older than that must be tested annually. The process typically lasts 40 to 60 minutes and costs €55.

Around 1.5 million vehicles go for an NCT in a typical year and the failure rate is usually just above or below 50pc. If you’re caught driving without a valid NCT disc, the punishments can include a €2,000 fine and/or three months behind bars.

The NCTS was introduced in 2000. A decade later, the RSA hired Applus to operate it. Applus’s current contract runs until 2030 and one of its key provisions is that the standard waiting time for a test should be 12 days.

And Applus is currently failing to meet that target?

It’s not even close. According to Chambers, the average waiting time has drifted out to 30 days. Some test centres contacted by Independent.ie recently could offer nothing before January 2024.

On May 11, the testing backlog stood at 414,000 vehicles. That’s a slight reduction from the 425,000 overdue an NCT in March, but well up on the 375,000 recorded in January. Dublin accounts for roughly a third of all these figures.

One ray of hope is that since most cars are bought earlier in the year, most test dates fall around then too and so later months tend to be less busy.

“We’re starting to get a handle on it,” an NCTS spokesman insisted in early February. “We will be back to a normal level of service in June.” That optimism is now starting to ring quite hollow.

What’s to blame for clogging up the NCTS?

Applus representatives gave several reasons when they appeared at the Oireachtas Transport Committee last February.

One is that around 2,500 drivers per week are simply not showing up for NCTS appointments. Another 1,000 cancel at short notice, making it difficult or impossible to schedule a replacement.

These figures are roughly double what they were before the pandemic. Covid-19 reduced the number of new cars sold, which meant an older national fleet and extra work for the NCTS.

Applus’s biggest challenge, however, is what its Irish manager Mark Synnott calls “the great resignation”.

Mechanics have recently been leaving in their droves and the company is running to stand still. Last year, for example, it hired 125 new testers but 113 others quit.

“Many are ageing out of the trade,” Synnott reported, “and many more have taken advantage of opportunities to use their transferable skills in non-automotive sectors.”

How does Applus plan to get back on top of the situation?

By extending opening hours, increasing overtime and looking abroad. The company has recently been boosting its workforce by organising a recruitment campaign in the Philippines and bringing mechanics over from Spain.

However, Applus says Ireland’s housing crisis is making it “very cautious” about pushing this policy too far and constantly hiring overseas is “not a sustainable model”.

Questions have also been raised about whether Applus is making its NCTS jobs attractive enough. The salary range advertised is €35,000-€42,000, but most traditional mechanics can command €50,000 or more.

By its own admission, the NCTS has been going through tough financial times and last Christmas it offered employees a €10 lunch voucher instead of a party. As Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor noted: “One would not go into a filling station and buy a wrap and a bottle of Coke for that.”

What should I do if I can’t get an NCT before my disc’s expiry date?

Ask to be put on the priority waiting list. The vast majority of people who do this will get an appointment within four weeks.

An Garda Síochána, meanwhile, recently said it will go easy on drivers who have out-of-date NCT discs but can produce evidence of a scheduled test date.

Motorists should also be aware that if they’re still waiting for an appointment 28 days after applying, they’re legally entitled to a free test (apart from certain exceptions). This rule had to be relaxed during the pandemic, but it was reinstated last October.

More than 4,200 people have claimed free NCTs so far this year and Chambers has predicted there will be many more “because of the current dysfunction” – which won’t do Applus’s balance sheet any good.

What about the driving test system?

This is also moving at a desperately sluggish pace.

Around 60,000 learner drivers are looking for a test and their average waiting time is 22 weeks, over twice the system’s official target. Dublin test centres have been worst affected, with Dún Laoghaire/Deansgrange backed up until next February.

There is a knock-on effect from the NCTS crisis, since last March trade union Fórsa told its members to only carry out test drives in cars with a valid cert.

The driving test system also got some unwelcome publicity this week over some recent complaints made about rude, abusive or racist instructors. One allegedly told a 28-year-old woman she was “drop-dead gorgeous”, asked if she was single and said “Who’s your daddy?” 15 times.

Finally, what impact is all this going to have on road safety?

That’s the biggest worry. The NCTS isn’t foolproof anyway, since last year operators received more than 200 formal complaints about problems that weren’t caught, such as loose wheels and failing brakes. If fewer tests are being carried out, the result will almost certainly be more accidents.

There are already statistics to back this up. Road deaths began plummeting after the NCTS was introduced, aided by other measures such as drink-driving tests and road upgrades. Now they’re going in the wrong direction again, with 78 fatalities so far this year – 14 more than the same period in 2022.

Ireland is part of the Vision Zero campaign, which aims to eliminate all road deaths by 2050. “We have the potential to spare hundreds of families from grief and suffering,” the RSA’s chief executive Sam Waide has said. “The prize is immense.”

We can only hope that the NCTS’s current logjam is just a bump in the road.