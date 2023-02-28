Why are protests over noisy flight paths at Dublin Airport getting louder?

The opening of the new runway in August. DAA has pledged that flights will be restricted between 9am and 6pm

DAA insists there is no quick fix, while residents suffer sleepless nights and complain about broken promises.

So why did over 100 people recently protest outside Fingal County Council with placards carrying messages such as: “All I want for Christmas is a silent night’s sleep”?

Because they say the noise from planes leaving Dublin Airport’s new runway is making their lives a misery. Ever since North Runway opened last August 24, many residents of St Margaret’s, The Ward, Kilsallaghan and surrounding areas have been shocked by how low some transatlantic jets are flying over them.

At times, they claim, a good golfer could hit the bottom of these deafening aircraft. “You have pains in your chest,” is how a local woman called Georgina described the effect on Newstalk radio last week.

“You can’t hear the person right beside you. You have to stop talking because the vibrations and the sound mean your voice doesn’t carry. It is the most horrific experience that I’ve ever had to endure.”​

How has this been allowed to happen?

The story really begins in 2007, when Dublin Airport secured planning permission for a third runway. After a long delay due to the financial crash, construction began a decade later.

North Runway is 3.1km long and cost €320m. The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has claimed it will “enhance Ireland’s connectivity as a gateway between Europe and North America”, creating 31,200 jobs and adding €2.2bn to the national economy by 2043.

DAA’s outgoing CEO Dalton Phillips put it more bluntly: “North Runway is

the most important thing Ireland will build in a generation.”

​Weren’t there any concerns about noise beforehand?

Yes, but DAA was adamant local people had nothing to worry about. It ran an extensive information campaign, holding 19 public events and dropping leaflets to more than 41,000 homes.

Under the original planning permission, restrictions were placed on North Runway’s night flights with only 65 aircraft movements allowed between 11pm and 7am. Fingal County Council also created a body called the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) to investigate any complaints.

Most importantly, the official flight paths suggested that airplanes leaving North Runway would avoid built-up areas by maintaining a straight course for five nautical miles until they reached 3,000 feet.

​So why are all these precautions apparently not working?

For a start, the night-time restrictions have been watered down. Last July, DAA successfully applied to have them replaced with a “noise quota system”, which rations flights throughout the year instead.

Fingal County Council agreed to this, on condition that DAA offers a €20,000 grant to almost 300 house owners for noise insulation. However, the fundamental problem seems to be that North Runway’s flight paths are not being followed properly.

Using an app called Flight Tracker, residents have found planes taking a sharp right turn over Ballyboughal village and beyond while still well under 1,000 feet.

What does that mean for people on the ground?

Basically, enough noise to make their houses shake. Decibel levels of up to 94 are being reported, with schools, nursing homes and equestrian centres among the places where people can no longer hear themselves think.

“Like a war zone”, “The M50 running through your living room”, and “A monster in the sky” are just some recent descriptions of how disruptive this sound can be. According to Minister of State for Community Development Joe O’Brien it’s not just a nuisance either.

The Dublin Fingal Green Party TD made a submission to ANCA last March, warning that night-time noise is also “a significant hazard to human health”. He cited research from the World Health Organisation which suggests that broken sleep creates “an excess risk of hypertension, coronary artery disease and acute cardiovascular mortality”.

Will last Monday’s protest outside Fingal County Council make any difference?

In fact, council officials say they are already taking action. On the same night, director of planning and strategic infrastructure, Matthew McAleese, told councillors that an investigation has begun into whether or not DAA is complying with its planning permission.

It has since emerged that Fingal County Council wrote to DAA on September 21, warning that an “unauthorised development may be ongoing” and this could provoke an enforcement notice or a court injunction.​

How has DAA responded?

In fairness to Dublin Airport’s management, it fully admits there’s a serious problem. DAA has repeatedly offered a “sincere apology” for the fact that local communities are being “unexpectedly overflown”.

Some of North Runway’s flight paths, it accepts, are “not aligned to the modelling assumption in planning submission”.

​In that case, why has the issue not been sorted already?

Unfortunately for Fingal residents, DAA also says there’s no quick fix. It first needs to carry out “regulatory reviews” and will report their findings in the first quarter of 2023.

Until then, DAA promises that flights from North Runway will be restricted to between 9am and 6pm. It has also pledged that a small number of houses which missed out on the €20,000 grant will receive “noise mitigation measures” after all.

​Finally, isn’t this just the latest in a series of stories this year which raise questions over how Dublin Airport is being run?

Yes. On several occasions throughout 2022, the airport descended into near chaos with massive security queues, thousands of missing bags and 1,400 people missing flights over one nightmarish Sunday last May.

DAA has been widely blamed for dismissing too many staff during the Covid pandemic and not re-hiring them afterwards. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told an Oireachtas committee last month he is “very concerned” the airport still may not have enough workers to cope over Christmas, although DAA insists he is wrong.

In other words, Dublin Airport has been experiencing some turbulence – and it needs to put North Runway back on the right path before protests get even louder.

“I still think it’s some kind of nightmare I haven’t woken up from yet,” Fingal woman Niamh Maher said last week, reporting that she’s already seeing a rise in her blood pressure. “If you can’t use your garden, what sort of life is this?”

