White Moose Café in Phibsboro to close at the end of the month

The White Moose Café in Phibsboro is closing at the end of this month. Pic: @PaulVStenson

The popular White Moose Café in Phibsboro has announced it will close at the end of the month.

Owner Paul Stenson said the closure is an “end of an era” for the family business which was sold several months ago.

The controversial Dublin café will close its doors for a final time on January 31. All staff, some there for 20 years, will be retained as the business changes hands.

The White Moose is part of Charleville Lodge, on the North Circular Road, and the building’s new owners have “no interest in retaining a café”, Mr Stenson said.

However, the White Moose brand, which has more than 98,000 Instagram followers, is now for sale to be set up in another location.

“It is with both sadness and delight that I announce that our family business Charleville Lodge has been sold,” said Mr Stenson in a statement.

The Dubliner said his parents bought the business in 1994, and he later joined the venture in 2003.

“My folks are now getting to the point in their lives that they would like to retire and I have no interest in being in Dublin anymore,” he said.

“Several months ago, we were made an offer we couldn’t refuse. As for the White Moose, the new owners have no interest in retaining a café, so White Moose HQ is now on the lookout for a new home too.

“However, I am now at the point in my life where I think my days working in food are over.

“I was never really cut out for working in hospitality. My strengths are in entertainment/ writing/acting the clown.”

Mr Stenson said he is willing to sell the White Moose brand to “anyone mad enough to carry it on”.

“I will only sell it to someone who will be able to continue the White Moose story well into the future and keep our customers smiling,” he said.

Mr Stenson thanked his former partner, Jason Kidd, who both started the café together in 2015.

Stenson has previously made headlines for his stance on vegans and influencers who dined at his café.