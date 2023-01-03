Where to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Dublin

You can recycle your Christmas tree at more than 50 locations across Dublin. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Now that the Christmas and New Year celebrations have passed, it’s time for the decorations to go back in the box – but what about the wilting Christmas tree?

Dublin Fire Brigade has reminded the public not to chop up used Christmas trees for firewood this winter.

“Don't be tempted to cut your tree up for firewood. It will not be seasoned and will not burn, it will also contribute to lining your chimney,” the DFB said.

So here are more than 50 locations across Dublin where you can dispose of your Christmas tree free of charge.

Dublin City

Dublin City Council will provide a free Christmas tree disposal service at a selection of bring centres, civic amenity sites and local drop off points from January 6 to 22. All trees will be recycled for use as compost and wood chips.

Recycling centres will be located at:

- Oscar Traynor Road Bring Centre, Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin 5

- Collins Avenue Bring Centre, Collins Avenue Extension, Dublin 9

- Grangegorman Bring Centre, Grangegorman Road Upper, Dublin 7

- Rathmines Bring Centre, Gullistan Terrace, Dublin 6

- Windmill Road Bring Centre, Windmill Road, Dublin 12

Opening hours are Monday to Thursday, 9am-1pm, 2pm-4pm. Friday 9am-1pm, Saturday 10am-1pm, 2pm-4pm. Sunday (January 9, 16 and 23 only), 10am-2pm

Croke Park

A Christmas tree collection point will be located at Croke Park from January 4 to 6, and from January 9 to 13. All visitors must enter the stadium via the St Joseph's Avenue entrance only and car parking is available. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 10am- 7pm.

Local drop off points

Dublin City Council will have local Christmas tree drop-off points at the following locations, open 9am-5pm daily from January 6 until January 22.

- Liffey Gaels GAA Club, Sarsfield Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

- Sandymount Strand Car Park, Strand Road, Dublin 4

- Clontarf Promenade Car Park, Clontarf, Dublin 3

- Mellowes Park Depot, Mellowes Road, Finglas, Dublin 11

- Albert College Park, Whitehall, Dublin 9

Please note, the usual site at the car park beside Clontarf all-weather pitches on Alfie Byrne Road is not available this year. An alternative site has been sourced at the promenade car park, opposite St Anthony’s church.

Christmas trees can also be dropped off at Ringsend Civic Amenity Site on Pigeon House Road, Dublin 4. Opening hours are Monday to Wednesday 9am-5pm, Thursday and Friday from 9am-6pm and Saturday, 9am-4pm.

Fingal

Fingal County Council will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling at the following collection points from January 3 to 17. Christmas trees only, other green waste and Christmas tree stands will not be accepted.

- Bath Road car park, Balbriggan

- Red Island car park, Skerries

- Barnageeragh car park, Balbriggan Road

- Hayestown Open Space, Rush

- Orlynn Park Entrance, Lusk (access from Dublin Road)

- Estuary Recycling Centre,Swords (normal opening hours only)

- Rathingle Playing fields car park

- Swords Manor pitches

- Donabate Community Centre car park (formerly the square Donabate)

- The Brook, Portrane

- Santry Demesne car park

- Public Car Park, Back Road, Malahide Demesne

- Public Car Park, Strand Road, Portmarnock

- Kinsealy Court, Kinsealy

- The Banks car park, Malahide

- Seagrange Park, Baldoyle

- Sutton Park, Sutton

- Harbour car park, Howth

- Millennium Park Car Park, Snugborough Road Extension, Coolmine (park opening hours only)

South Dublin

South Dublin County Council will provide a free Christmas tree disposal service at the following locations from January 3 to January 14.

- Beechpark open space

- Sarsfield Park open space

- Hayden’s Lane car park, Griffeen Valley Park

- Foxborough open space

- St John’s car park, Corkagh Park

- Green Isle car park, Corkagh Park

- Collinstown Park

- Quarryvale Park

- Foxdene open space

- Grand Canal open space, Bawnogue and Lockview Roads

- Glenaulin Park

- Woodland Farm Acres

- Raheen open space

- Limekiln car park, Tymon Park

- Tymon Road North car park

- Church car park, Old Bawn

- Dodder Valley Park car park, Firhouse

- Rathfarnham Castle car park

- Parks depot, Mill Lane, Saggart

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council will provide Christmas tree recycling at the following locations from January 3 to Sunday, January 15.

- Blackrock Park

- Cabinteely Park car park

- Killiney Hill car park

- Marlay Park, College Road car park

- Dlr parks depot, Sandyford Road

- Shanganagh Recycling Centre car park

- West Pier car park, Dún Laoghaire

The Ballyogan Recycling Park will be open from December 27, and throughout January, while the Eden Park and Shanganagh Recycling Centre will be open from December 28.