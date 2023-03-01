‘We’ve no Oscars, but we’ve got soul’, says Debenhams ‘406 Days’ film producer

The producer of 406 Days, the documentary about the strike by Debenhams workers, hopes they’ll match Paul Mescal and sell out three screens at the Dublin International Film Festival.

The film follows some of the almost 1,000 Debenhams workers who received an email telling them their jobs were gone on April 9, 2020.

Most of them were women who had given decades of service and were left fighting for redundancy payments. The strike lasted 406 days, the longest ever for an industrial dispute here.

The film’s first public showing is on Saturday at the Dublin International Film Festival, where it has already won the Irish Council for Civil Liberties Human Rights Film Award.

Producer Fergus Dowd told Independent.ie: “We sold out two screenings and it looks like we’ll sell out the third, so it’s looking like we’re going to match Paul Mescal, which is amazing.”

Mescal’s film, God’s Creatures, co-starring Emily Watson, sold out three screens on the opening night of the festival last week.

“We’re only a small production, we’ve no Oscars but we got soul,” Mr Dowd said.

“It’s told through the workers’ eyes. We got them into the empty buildings. It was extremely emotional as they hadn’t been in the stores since their last day of work.

“People might be shocked about how the workers were treated. When the strikes were smashed, these women chained themselves into a loading bay, that’s how determined they were.

“There were riots. It was a nightmare situation. It was the longest strike in industrial relations history.

“There’s not many documentaries about women who stand up and say they’re not going to take it. They’re mothers, aunts, and grannies. There’s sadness, anger, but also pride,” he added.

The documentary focuses on some of the Debenhams workers, including Jane Crowe, the Henry Street shop steward who ended up in ICU during the strikes.

“I was in my sitting room folding some clothes when I got a phone call from someone who got an email. I just sat on the windowsill, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“The first thing that came into my head is how will I pay my mortgage. I spent 24 years working with Debenhams, from 1996 when they first came to Ireland.

“There was just me and my teenage son, there was no other income, so my mortgage was my first thought.

“I spent so long with the company. We never thought this would happen, especially in such a cold way.

“The email said we were being made redundant and if we needed anything else, go to the dole office or Citizen’s Advice, that was it.

“It was our livelihood; we were thinking of our families and how we were going to support them.

“We were a bunch of good Irish mammies, we put our heads down, got together, and said we’d sort it. And that’s what we did.

“All the shop stewards had a WhatsApp group after we were made redundant. We started building from there, meeting each other. I helped organise a lot of protests in Dublin.”

Jane played a huge part in the picketing process and did a lot of organising, which led to her meeting friends for life.

“It was freezing cold, and we went through all sorts of weather, you couldn’t sit there all day saying we lost our jobs. We had the craic too,” she said.

“We got to know people from other stores and people in our own stores we didn’t know, maybe someone on a different shift, different department.

“We all became such good friends. We had some great fun doing TikToks, we’d put on music at night-time and dance to keep warm.

“But for about two weeks my breathing wasn’t great, I was being treated for a chest infection.

“It wasn’t getting any better, so I went to the doctor and collapsed in the doctor's surgery. I had to go to hospital and spent two days in the intensive care unit.

“It was the stress of it. The doctors said they had never seen so many lumps of blood clots, pressing against my heart. If I had waited 24 hours, I would’ve passed away.

“I spent three weeks in there and the picketers looked after me, sent me videos of them singing and dancing. When I went back, it was brilliant.”

Jane, along with her fellow picketers, will be going to see themselves on the big screen when 406 Days closes out the festival at the Lighthouse Cinema on Saturday.