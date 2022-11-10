Westlife to headline ‘unforgettable party’ at spectacular New Year’s Festival in Dublin

Gavin James will be among the acts performing at the brand new Festival Village

Westlife are 'thrilled' to headline the first New Year's Festival in Dublin since 2019

Westlife are looking forward to “an unforgettable party” when they headline the first New Year’s Festival in Dublin since 2019, as the capital comes alive over two days of celebrations.

There will be a brand-new Festival Village on New Year’s Eve, with two spectacular countdown events all taking place along North Wall Quay.

The Festival Village will feature a host of stellar Irish musicians and DJs performing live across six stages, with street entertainment and food from early until late.

Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan are “thrilled” to have been confirmed as this year’s headline act, with special guests Gavin James and Lyra.

The announcement follows one of the band’s most successful years ever with sold-out Irish, European and Asian stadium dates that included Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“2022 has been an incredible year for us, but there is always something extra special about a home crowd,” the band said today.

“As we head into 2023 let’s do the countdown together, in style, at Dublin’s New Year’s Festival. It’s going to be an unforgettable party”.

Families can count down to the New Year together at the Brighter Futures Midnight Moment - Matinee, an earlier countdown event for the little ones.

Entertainment for this event will start at 4pm, with a carnival atmosphere leading to the earlier countdown spectacle at 7pm.

Lyra will be among the acts performing at Dublin's New Year's Festival

Lyra will be among the acts performing at Dublin's New Year's Festival

Celebrations continue on New Year’s Day with an afternoon of live music in Temple Bar, featuring interactive artwork displays, food, music and street performances. You will also be able to tie your New Year’s Resolutions to the special Resolution Tree.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said: “This is the first full-scale New Year’s Festival to take place in the capital since 2019 and is a flagship event for the Winter in Dublin campaign.

“It will encourage domestic and international visitors to celebrate in Dublin this New Year’s.”

Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland added: “It is fantastic to see New Year’s Festival Dublin return this year with the iconic Westlife as our headline act, and further acts to be announced over the coming weeks.

“New Year’s Festival Dublin plays an important role in establishing Dublin as a must-visit destination for a winter break and to celebrate the New Year.

“NYF Dublin is a two-day spectacular which has something for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from at home and abroad to ring in the New Year in our capital city.”

Tickets for Westlife at the NYF Dublin Festival Village (priced €34.90 including booking fee) and Midnight Moment Matinee (Early Bird Tickets from €7.90, including booking fee) will go on sale on Thursday, November 17, at 9am on Ticketmaster.