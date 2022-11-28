‘We’re very lucky to still have him’ – Dublin baby flown to Sweden for life-saving care after RSV infection

Liam Murphy's father Paul wants the messaging on the dangers RSV can pose to infants to be stronger. Stock image

The father of a baby who was flown to Sweden and put on life support after contracting RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) in recent weeks has said they are “very lucky to have him here”.

Baby Liam Murphy contracted the virus towards the end of October and his condition suddenly worsened, prompting his parents to rush him to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Liam’s father Paul said “panic stations kicked in” when his son’s complexion started turning blue.

“We had a routine check-up in the Beacon (Hospital) that was completely unrelated and we tried to feed him after it and he wasn’t taking it,” Paul told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“By the time we got back to Swords and took him out of the car seat, he was very pale, quite unresponsive and almost turning blue around the eyes at that moment – so yeah, panic stations kicked in.”

Liam was admitted on November 1 and is still in hospital today.

It later transpired he had RSV and it had saturated his lungs, so initially doctors tried a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) mask to improve airflow but he was later intubated and placed on a ventilator.

“They use what's called a CPAP mask, which is basically oxygen that had to be actually manually held on him which was quite, quite scary and he didn't like it at all, but that was keeping his lungs functioning,” Paul added.

"He was intubated shortly thereafter and we were told that he had to transfer across to Crumlin (children’s hospital) so for that to happen they needed to intubate him, which is tubes down the neck with a view to putting him on a ventilator.”

I know there have been some health warnings on it but not sufficient

Unfortunately, the ventilator was not having the desired effect and Liam’s condition wasn’t improving so after five days in Crumlin ICU, doctors placed Liam on an oscillator and told his parents that he would need to be flown to Sweden for emergency treatment – a process known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

“The virus was so aggressive and every X-ray we did showed the virus was getting heavier. ECMO is a very, very serious advanced life support so that was quite something to hear that news.

“It wasn't until we arrived the next day…we were told that when he got there he had actually needed to be resuscitated with CPR. So that was quite scary,” Paul said.

Liam was on ECMO for 11 days in Stockholm at Karolinska University Hospital before his condition started improving. He is now back in Dublin in Crumlin hospital recovering but his father wants messaging on how dangerous a virus RSV can be.

“We still have to wait on various test results because he's been through a lot but ultimately, it is a positive story but one that was unnecessary. Certainly we feel that the messaging can be stronger. I think RSV is something that the general public, and certainly before this happened we would have considered as maybe a common cold. My four-year-old and two-year-old got it and they were sick but not anywhere near Liam was,” Paul added.

Messaging around the dangers of RSV should be circulated to schools, Paul said, as ultimately Liam contracted the virus from his sister who is in primary school.

“We're very lucky to have him here, you know, so the messaging definitely can be stronger. I know there have been some health warnings on it but not sufficient. And also, I suppose, just to have to travel to Sweden for the treatment when it is available here in Ireland is something that we feel is unnecessary. It was our only option.”