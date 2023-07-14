‘We’re snipers … it’s a different level of soldiering’

Members tell of ‘pride’ in the Irish defence forces ahead of open day in the Phoenix Park

Sergeant Alan Lawlor and Private Robert Kelly in Farmleigh House to announce details of the Defence Forces Open Day on July 29. Pic: Colin Keegan/Collins

Members of the Irish defence forces have spoken of their “pride” ahead of an open day in the Phoenix Park later this month.

The family-friendly event will be held in Farmleigh House on Saturday, July 29, in support of the Defence Forces commemorative centenary celebrations.

It is an opportunity for the public to interact with Defence Forces personnel and equipment, with displays and stands from all services including the army, naval service, and air corps.

Sergeant Alan Lawlor told Independent.ie about his job within the defence forces.

“We’re snipers. We use camouflage to melt into the environment, we don’t want to look like anything, when you look out into a field you see nothing,” he said.

“The camouflage works with the environment. It’s tough work, it’s a different level of soldiering.

“We’re looking for an individual that is very confident navigating in all weather conditions, can shoot, can think tactically, and someone who is physically fit and a step above everyone else.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin with Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy and snipers, Sgt. Alan Lawlor and Pte Robert Kelly

“It’s a force multiplier, you put us on the ground and we can stop a group of men moving forward. All you have to do is take a pop shot, you don’t even have to hit anybody, a warning shot will stop someone from moving forward.

“We’ve a basic sniper course that’s two months long. About 100 apply, 12 are picked and on average, three pass.

“Being a sniper means that you’re a step above anyone else. A lot of trust is given to us, we go out and shoot, but we also observe. We’re the eyes and ears and a lot is expected from us.

“There’s no extra money. It’s an individual thing, it’s pride, it helps you be a more professional soldier,” he added.

Commandant Finbar McArdle has been in the defence forces for 23 years, after joining the air corp when he left school at 18.

“I’m a pilot and I’m the captain of the helicopter here today. My job is to lead the team, another pilot, and a crewman in the back,” he said.

“When I left school, it was a choice for me to go to college or do something a little bit different. The defence forces were particularly appealing for me, particularly aviation.

“It’s a rewarding career, a challenging career and it’s something where you can help people in the Irish state.

Sniper Sergeant Alan Lawlor pictured in Farmleigh House

“There’s emphasis on physical fitness as well because you are joining a military organisation. It’s very technical too.

“You’ve to prove you’ve the values the defence forces are looking for. Flying is a lot different compared to commercial, you fly upside down and it’s more challenging,” he added.

As part of the open day, there’ll be the chance to see an AW139 Helicopter and an aerial jump by the Black Knights parachute team.

There’ll also be an Army Ranger Wing display, SERE (Survival, Escape & Evasion, Resistance to Interrogation, Extraction) display, Unarmed Combat Display and a medical corps and military police interactive stands.

If that’s not enough, there’ll be a concert by the Defence Forces Combined Bands and School of Music, vehicle displays including cavalry and military motorbikes, MOWAGs (Armoured Personnel Carrier), and Naval Service RHIBs.

There will also be a kids’ play area, a food market and music on the day.

“On the open day we’ll be doing a parachute display into the grounds of Farmleigh House,” Captain Keith Meehan said.

“The public can come and see what we do and see some of the equipment we use. Kids or anyone who’s interested can come and have a look up close.

“I've been in the defence forces for about 13 years now. I didn’t want the standard nine to five, there’s variety in my workplace.

“I have opportunities to serve overseas with UN mandated missions, I’ve done that on two occasions. Both for six months and both very enjoyable,” he added.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Micheál Martin, said the open day is “an opportunity for the public to see the ongoing progress and investment in our defence forces”.

“There’s an ongoing transformation of the defence forces to encourage people to join. The pay conditions continue to increase,” he said.

“We approved of secondary health benefits recently and we’re continually improving the working environment.”

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy added: “Recruitment is an issue, there’s no question about that, but we’re being successful in the open recruitment.

“We’re doing everything we can to retain the people we have, people who are highly valued, with high levels of skills and confidence.

“We have a challenge in terms of gender balance. We’re striving to do better but it’s a very slow process.”

Private Robert Kiely added that being in the defence forces is a one-of-a-kind job which he loves.

“There’s no other job like it. What other job pays you to walk up mountains or to go shooting? The opportunity to go abroad and see things you wouldn’t normally see,” he said.