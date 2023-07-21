‘We’re needed now more than ever,’ says 111-year-old Liberties food charity

Volunteers Martha and Pat at Little Flower Penny Dinners on Meath Street in Dublin

A Dublin charity set up over 100 years ago says the level of poverty in the city is now worse than ever.

Little Flower Penny Dinners was set up in 1912 to tackle poverty in the Liberties, and is still located in the same building on Meath Street.

General manager Ruth Harkness said the service is needed now more than ever.

“When we started off in 1912, I don’t think people at that time thought we’d still be running, and the service would be needed as much as ever,” she said.

“It was set up because the Liberties had a lot of social deprivation and poverty. There was a lot of food poverty in the area.

“The charity was set up and a penny was donated a week by the parishioners, that’s how we got our name.

Little Flower Penny Dinners has been on Meath Street since 1912

“In those days, we didn’t have a dine-in service like we have today. People would come to the door to take food to bring home.

“They’d bring whatever they had, buckets, pot and they’d take a big stew home to feed the family.

“Some of the women would come, there was a certain amount of shame attached, they’d come and maybe they’d hide the basin under their shawl so people wouldn’t see that they were carrying food from the Little Flower.

“It’s getting worse. Things are just so bad for everybody, it’s really tough. Sometimes we think we’ll not have enough food now, but we always make it work, we never turn anyone away,” she added.

In the 1930s, the kitchen was in the basement and meals were given to guests through a service hatch and they could then enjoy the food at the tables in the big hall.

Back then, the menu typically consisted of stew along with tea, bread and jam. Today, there’s a lot more options and they do their best to cater for anyone's dietary requirements.

Little Flower Penny Dinners has always supported people in need, especially elderly people, by creating an atmosphere of caring, compassion, understanding and welcoming and to provide services and meals.

“We’re not a religious organisation but our patron saint is Saint Therese, he’s also known as the little flower. We give with a good heart,” Ruth said.

“It’s a very special place, yes, we give people food, but it makes people feel better about life in general.

“We’ve two services, meals on wheels which we deliver locally to the elderly and people who are too ill to leave their homes.

“Our doors are open to anybody, we never turn anyone away, but our focus is on those who need it most.

General manager Ruth Harkness said the service is needed now more than ever

“I like to think people feel much better than they did when they came in, you can see it in people, there’s a great atmosphere. People get talking to us and each other.

“It’s the social activities. If people didn’t come here, they mightn’t talk to many people throughout the day. Delivering the meals, the friendly face coming to the door, they love it.

“Anyone who comes here to volunteer really loves it. A lot of these people have lived in this area for years and the craic is great.

“We get as much out of it as the people who come here do. It’s a lot to do with the community spirit.

“There’s been a lot of times where we thought the charity would end. We’ve had no pennies in the bank, the roof fell in at one stage but with the community, we keep going.

“The people who come in keep us going. They bring the place alive, and it makes it all worthwhile. It’s a very special place, everyone who comes here is attached to it,” Ruth added.