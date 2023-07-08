‘We’ll be back soon’ – Dublin restaurant forced to close its doors after fire

A Michelin-star restaurant in Dublin city centre has thanked the public for an “incredible outpouring of love” following a fire at the premises.

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire in Dublin 8 at Variety Jones on Thursday, which recently moved into a new premises.

The Dublin Fire Brigade sent four fire engines and a turntable ladder to the scene to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

In a statement online on Friday, the restaurant said it has been forced to close its doors while the repairs take place.

“As many of you know, there was a fire at the restaurant last night,” the statement said.

“Massive thank you to the Dublin Fire Brigade and the Garda for their swift response which has meant the damage is a lot less than it could have been and everyone is safe.

“There has been an incredible outpouring of love and support offered from everyone around us which is so appreciated.

“The Liberties community doing what they do best. We’ll need a little time, but we’ll be back soon."

“We hope to see you back with us when we're back on our feet. We very much appreciate your understanding.”

Variety Jones received its Michelin star in 2019 at a ceremony in London alongside 17 other Irish eateries.

It was previously located in another address on the street but recently moved into its current building.

The restaurant is ordinarily open on evenings from Wednesdays to Saturdays but planned to close from 9 to 25 July for summer holidays, according to its website.