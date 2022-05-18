‘We worry every day’ – woman and partner beaten in alleged homophobic attack in Dublin

The victim of a suspected homophobic attack on Dublin’s northside has revealed how she and her partner have been subjected to multiple incidents of intimidation in the city.

Robyn Deane (22) and Kate McCabe (25) were allegedly assaulted by two males while waiting at a bus stop in Drumcondra on Monday evening.

The couple were both treated at the Mater Hospital for facial injuries. Robyn has severe tissue damage to her face, a sinus and eye tear, and bruising on her arm. Kate’s injuries were less severe, with slight bruising to her face and arm.

Both women have been left badly shaken by the incident, which happened just after 6pm opposite St Patrick’s College in Drumcondra.

Robyn told Independent.ie she was still in a lot of pain and may have to seek a second opinion on the extent of her injuries. She claimed those involved had made a homophobic slur leading up to the attack.

She and her partner, who have been together for 18 months, have experienced “multiple accounts of intimidation by young and middle-aged men in Dublin”.

“We worry every day for our queer friends and try to protect each other as much as possible,” she said.

In an Instagram post, Robyn said: “Me and Kate just got gay-bashed. This is what being lesbians in Ireland is.”

She later added: “Thanks everyone for the kind messages. We are both shaken up and I’m waiting on tests and an x-ray. All I keep thinking is I am so glad we are still alive.”

A GoFundMe page set up by a friend of the couple raised over €13,000 in one day and has now closed to donations. Organisers said any additional funds, outside of the couple’s medical expenses, would be donated to LGBTQ+ charities.

The garda press office said gardaí in Santry are investigating “a serious assault incident” in Drumcondra on Monday, May 16, shortly after 6pm.

A spokesperson said: “It’s understood two females aged in their 20s were assaulted in the course of an altercation with two males as they stood waiting at a bus stop. Both males fled from the scene on foot.

“The two women required medical treatment for facial injuries. Enquires into the incident are ongoing and no arrests have been made to date.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santry Garda Station on 01-6664000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.