Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon raised the issue of garda numbers in the Dáil. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Concerns over “dwindling” garda numbers in the north inner city needs to be addressed to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, the Dáil has been told.

Fears of understaffing in garda stations across Dublin was raised by Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon on Tuesday.

“We’ve had incidents recently of motorbikes being burnt, we have had incidents of large congregations of people engaged in fights,” he said.

“There haven’t been any guards around, and that is indicative of a trend emerging around the rest of the county.”

Deputy Gannon said there are issues in Cabra, as well as other parts of Dublin, with an “element of anti-social behaviour and some degree of crime”.

“It has given a sense that the guards are no longer capable of providing an adequate standard of policing,” he added.

Deputy Gannon said “by no means” is crime in Cabra out of control, but added there is a lack of on-street policing in communities.

“We simply don’t see guards on the streets,” he said. “When a call is made for whatever reason, be that a burglary, domestic violence reports, some form of anti-social behaviour, the guards are called and they may arrive the next day or the day after.

“We want to see some extra guards on the street.” Deputy Gannon raised the issue following meetings with residents in Dublin 7 over the past few weeks.

A new garda station is due to open on O’Connell Street as part of efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug-dealing in the capital.

The new garda station is expected to open this year at a cost of more than €1m. Deputy Gannon requested that gardaí are not taken from surrounding stations to staff the new station.

Expand Close Extra gardai have been reallocated to the Cabra area following complaints over anti-social behaviour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Extra gardai have been reallocated to the Cabra area following complaints over anti-social behaviour

In response, acting Minister for Justice Simon Harris acknowledged “the need to get garda numbers up”, and said funding has been allocated to recruit 1,000 gardaí into Templemore garda college this year.

“That will be key to ensure garda numbers begin to rise towards the end of this year and we get to 15,000 or more gardaí by the end of 2024,” said Mr Harris.

“The college is back open now, a new class is due to go into the college in the coming weeks and then another class every roughly ten weeks for the rest of this year,” he added.

Minister Harris said he is “acutely aware of the devastating impacts that assaults and public order incidents can have on local communities”.

He said he hopes to enact the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 “swifty” to allow gardaí to commence wearing body cameras this year.

At the end of 2017, the Dublin Metropolitan Region West Division had 672 gardaí, which has increased to 721 gardaí at the end of 2022, he added.

Mr Harris also confirmed that additional gardaí have been reallocated to Cabra Garda Station, as well as a new garda vehicle.

“I am assured by an Garda Síochána that these allocations have the ability to respond to calls and provide high-visibility patrols in a more timely manner,” he said.