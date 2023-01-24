‘We should be able to go home and play’, Dublin kids speak up about homework ban

Layla McCarthy showing off her banner at the workshop in The Ark, Temple Bar

Penni McCarthy (10) and Layla McCarthy (11) showing off their banners for the children’s rights rally in Meeting House Square on February 24. Pic: Mark Stedman

Dublin children preparing for a rally on children’s rights are supporting President Michael D Higgins’ idea that homework should be banned.

Last week, President Higgins said he believes homework should be done in school so children can spend more time pursuing creative activities.

Fifth class children from St Laurence O’Toole primary school took part in a workshop today to create banners for a children’s rally later this month as part of the Right Here, Right Now! festival, in association with The Ark in Temple Bar.

The colourful banners reflect on issues children are concerned about and want their voices to be heard on.

Layla McCarthy (11) told Independent.ie: “I think homework should be banned. I’d love that. Sometimes school can be really hard and stressful on people. Sometimes we don’t want to do it, but we have to.

“You should be able to rest when you go home, because kids do enough work in school, so they should be able to go home and play.

“They should feel okay and not have to worry about doing homework.”

Aideen Howard, director of the Ark, added: “I think both children and parents would be supportive of the idea of getting rid of homework. It’s very heartening for the children that the president of Ireland supports that as well.

“We see the arts as a rights issue. Children have the right to art and culture and they’ve a right to be heard, we’re combining those things today so the kids can really be supported.”

Expand Close Lola Sue Caffrey (11) showing off her and a classmate’s banners for the rally. Pic: Mark Stedman / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lola Sue Caffrey (11) showing off her and a classmate’s banners for the rally. Pic: Mark Stedman

Child participation is at the heart of the festival, and the children at St Laurence O’Toole are very passionate about what they’re rallying for.

“We’re talking about children’s rights here and what children should know. Kids should be able to talk and express themselves. We should be heard too, we’ve a right to be listened to,” Layla said.

Meanwhile, Ella Rose Gavin (11) added: “People don’t care about children’s rights, they only care about adult rights.

“We’re making posters today, then in February we’re going to do a march for kids’ rights. We want more clothes, more food.”

Penni McCarthy (10) added: “We’re making signs for a protest about children’s rights. I think it’s very important, bullying goes on in most schools in Ireland, it can go on anywhere.

“I say the victims feel sad. We’re protesting about homelessness and the cost of everything. Things are more expensive now.”

Expand Close Shanna Lee McCarthy, one of the 5th class children from St Laurence O’Toole primary school taking part in a workshop at The Ark / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shanna Lee McCarthy, one of the 5th class children from St Laurence O’Toole primary school taking part in a workshop at The Ark

Aideen Howard is supportive of the children and hopes the creative workshops can help them become more conscious of their rights while enjoying themselves.

“We’re preparing kids to know more about their rights, we’re looking at these issues through the lens of the arts,” she said.

“These fundamentally are art workshops, but inspired by the theme of children's rights.

“It’s really important to us because we want to promote awareness among schools, teachers, and we also want kids to be able to understand what they’re entitled to and what the grown-ups’ duties are.

“It’s important that these workshops happen in good time so the kids can attend the rally in a few weeks’ time, so they’re really informed and really engaged.

“It’s also to give them the platform to be able to express themselves and be crucially heard.

“The rally on February 24 is all about children’s voices, it’s about them being listened to when it comes to important decisions that involve them.”

The children’s rally in Meeting House Square is part of The Ark’s Right Here, Right Now! festival which has children’s voices and rights at its very heart.

Other events include a disco called Right Moves!, a visual circus-sound theatre called Plock!, and a Butterfly and Mockingbird music performance.

All events are free and will take place from February 23 until February 25.