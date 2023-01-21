‘We sent Irish people abroad for years’ – Hundreds of Dublin residents hold ‘Refugees Welcome’ rally

More than 300 people gathered on the banks of the canal in Dublin on Saturday for a ‘Refugees Welcome’ rally.

Local residents and elected representatives in Drimnagh tied balloons and signs reading “Everyone Welcome Here” to the Luas footbridge following weeks of unrest over the housing of asylum seekers.

While other Refugee Welcome protests took place across Dublin today including St Stephen’s Green and Clondalkin.

The demonstration was organised to counter a number of anti-refugee protests in recent weeks following false allegations that there were refugees staying in a number of schools and convents in the area.

Last week anti-refugee protests also took place outside refugee accommodation centres in the capital and elsewhere in Ireland.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, who supported today’s welcome rally, said anti-refugee protesters targeting schools last week was “shameful”.

Ms Smith said “deliberate lies” circulating on social media coupled with “racism” and a housing crisis has sparked the anti-refugee protests in Dublin.

“A lot of people around here live in overcrowded and difficult situations. I know a lot of people around here who have been on the housing list for 15 years, but it’s lies to say that refugees are taking their homes, they’re not, the housing crisis existed long before they came into the country,” she said.

Hundreds of local residents gathered on the banks of the Drimnagh Luas stop and peacefully walked along the canal to show solidarity with refugees.

Local resident Emma Gray, who lives near the targeted school, supported the welcome rally today with her two children. She said the anti-refugee protests last week were “disruptive”.

Expand Close Local Margaret O'Dwyer with local resident and Councillor Sophie Nicoullaud / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Local Margaret O'Dwyer with local resident and Councillor Sophie Nicoullaud

While elderly resident Margaret O’Dwyer said Irish people went abroad for years and the same welcome should be extended for refugees.

“I’m all for the country being open to everybody coming into it. Irish people did for years when we went abroad,” she said.

“What’s letting us down is a lack of housing, that’s a government problem. I’m not against anybody living next door to me or being in my community. They are very welcome and we’ll do everything we can to support them.

“We sent our people abroad for years, and Irish people are all of a sudden getting uppity about it,” she said.

Mother Siobhan Reynolds-Paul attended the rally with her two daughters and said it’s “important” to remind children of those who are vulnerable.

“There is so much screen-time and children’s lives have become so insular… its important to look outwards at others and this is great to remind them how local this issue is and empowering them that they can affect change and the tone”.

Expand Close Siobhan Reynolds-Paul with her children Eibhlín and Ailbhe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Siobhan Reynolds-Paul with her children Eibhlín and Ailbhe

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu supported the rally with her family and said a group of far-right activists are “spinning lies” about refugees in the area.

“We have seen various groups going into communities, sowing discourse, telling lies and pushing communities who already have a sense of fear or left behind,” she said.

“Housing is an emergency and it’s at a point where we have to do more… Building public housing in Dublin city council hasn’t happened to the degree that it should happen,” she added.

Buzz O'Neill-Maxwell, one of today’s many organisers, said the “goal of today was to roll-back on the misinformation, particularly in Drimnagh, the protests that we saw weren’t representative of the community”.

“It doesn't matter if it’s camp beds in a cold school hall or tents on a GAA pitch… If we can’t offer them that little bit, then we are in trouble as a country,” he added.