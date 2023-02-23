We must invest in community support following Ballyfermot attacks, says Minister Simon Harris

Ministers Heather Humphreys and Simon Harris at Raheny Library where they announced a new €33m capital fund for libraries nationwide. Pic: Arthur Carron/Julien Behal Photography

Minister Simon Harris has said it’s “important to invest in community support and tackle disadvantage” following the recent attack in Ballyfermot.

“The Ballyfermot incidents in recent days were utterly unacceptable and there was a despicable attack on a member of An Garda Siochana, there was a seizure of vehicles and a file sent to the DPP,” Minister Harris said today.

“I’m very conscious that this is not in any way reflective of the good and decent people of Ballyfermot, and I’ve heard that very clearly from their community representatives.

“We’ve put in a structure called the Drogheda Implementation Board in communities like Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard. There’s been a real focus on investment in education, community facilities and the likes. It’s our intention to implicate that model.

“There are two parts to addressing this issue, there’s a criminal justice piece, there’s the public order piece, but it’s absolutely important to invest in community support and tackling cycles of disadvantage,” he added.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education was speaking at Raheny Library where he announced more funding for the facilities ahead of Ireland Reads Day.

Along with Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, Minister Harris is encouraging people to access literacy support and unlock their full potential.

“I think you can’t understate the benefit of the library network,” Minister Harris said.

“The investment in the library service overseen by my colleague Minister Heather Humphreys, makes a real and substantial difference to supporting people of all ages in the community.

“All of us want to see and live in an Ireland where every adult has the necessary literacy, numeracy and digital literacy to fully engage in society and realise their full potential.”

Ministers Humphreys and Harris at Raheny Library with Charlie O'Neill (8) and Alfie Kavanagh (8), from St Malachy BNS, Edenmore

Whatsapp Ministers Humphreys and Harris at Raheny Library with Charlie O'Neill (8) and Alfie Kavanagh (8), from St Malachy BNS, Edenmore

Ireland Reads is a campaign where libraries team up with book publishers, sellers, and authors during the month of February to celebrate the benefits of reading for wellness and enjoyment.

Research shows the importance of reading for cognitive and learning development, but the thoughts of opening a book can fill some people with dread.

One in five Irish adults struggle with everyday text, while almost half lack basic digital literacy skills.

The Adult Literacy for Life strategy (ALL) helps people who may have left school at an early age to return to education.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Heather Humphreys said: “The meeting of these committed, motivated, regional literacy coordinators is a vital step to implementing the ambitious vision set out in the ALL Strategy and making a real, transformative difference in so many learners’ lives.

“I am delighted to formally launch the new ‘My Open Library’ Service in Raheny. This is a wonderful service that allows people to access their local library from 8am until 10pm, 365 days of the year.

“Separately, I’m pleased to announce a new €33m public libraries capital programme. This will see the delivery and upgrade of library facilities the length and breadth of the country.

“Local authorities will be able to submit proposals for projects shortly and I’m encouraging them to be bold and ambitious with their ideas,” she added.