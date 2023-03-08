‘We do it for the love of the game’ – Ireland women’s football stars on World Cup ‘dream’

Aine O’Gorman and Saoirse Noonan at Sky Ireland’s International Women’s Day event at the Marker Hotel in Dublin

The Ireland women’s football team believe they’re living in “a dream” ahead of their journey to the World Cup this summer.

Today, the FAI and Sky Ireland came together to celebrate the team during International Women’s Day as they prepare for the biggest tournament of their careers to date.

Team player, Saoirse Noonan, told Independent.ie: “It’s a bit surreal to think about the World Cup. I still think it’s a dream. We’ve always dreamed of this.

“We’re going to be playing Australia in the opening game and there’ll be 82,000 people there, it’s above and beyond dreams. It’s a goosebump feeling, we all can’t wait to experience it.

“I think the whole country might be in tears when we sing the national anthem, it’s going to be special.

“I’m definitely proud of myself for where I am now and the work, I’ve put in. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. I’m proud of our group for what we’ve done over the past 18 to 24 months.

“I feel blessed. We don’t make the millions the men do. We do it for the love of the game.”

Saoirse knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a football player, and now her dreams of playing in a World Cup are finally coming true.

“As a young kid, I used to go to my brother’s training session every Saturday morning. Then I’d go to my dad’s games. I’d be doing keepy-uppies on the pitch at about five years old. We all used to play in the estate together, the lads definitely helped me with my skills and getting me to where I am.

“I first started playing on my brother's team. I played with the boys up until I was 14. As a young girl growing up, I was probably the last picked or else thrown in goals until you made a statement. It was different, there were less girls, there were only two or three of us playing football, but we’ve seen a big change in that now.”

Thomas Byrne, the Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, was also at the event today and predicted “this summer could be like Italia ‘90”.

Expand Close At Sky Ireland’s International Women’s Day event were Orlaith Ryan, Sky Ireland CCO, with manager Vera Pauw, Eileen Gleeson, FAI Head of Women and Girl's Football, referee Michelle O’Neill, and players Aine O’Gorman and Saoirse Noonan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp At Sky Ireland’s International Women’s Day event were Orlaith Ryan, Sky Ireland CCO, with manager Vera Pauw, Eileen Gleeson, FAI Head of Women and Girl's Football, referee Michelle O’Neill, and players Aine O’Gorman and Saoirse Noonan

“There’s so much excitement about it. Young girls have seen great performances from the international team, and they’re inspired, boys as well are inspired by them,” the Fianna Fail TD said.

He added that this team could encourage more females to participate in sport, which in turn could lead to more funding for clubs.

“But there are challenges. There’s a lack of facilities. If we want more women and girls taking part in sport, we need more facilities and more pitches, changing rooms, those types of things,” he said.

“One of the things we said as a government is that there’ll be significant funding cuts for national governing bodies who don’t have at least 40pc women on their boards.

“The GAA, FAI, IRFU and the Irish Athletic Boxing Association have said they’re going to do this, and they really have to otherwise there’ll be significant funding cuts.”

Meanwhile, Eileen Gleeson, Head of Women’s and Girls Football for the FAI, believes this is the most exciting time for Irish football as she has suddenly become “Willy Wonka” with match tickets.

“We all share the same vision; this is the most exciting time for women’s football in Ireland. We haven’t seen this in history before. Win, lose or draw the country will be behind us, no matter what happens,” she said.

“I’ve turned into Willy Wonka with these games. I keep getting asked for tickets. This is the Irish women’s national team, and this shows there’s interest and the support is there.”

Player Aine O’Gorman highlighted that “it’s all about inspiring the next generation in female sport” and is even calling for a bank holiday so the people in Ireland can watch the match.

“When you see the joy on the kids’ faces, my nieces come to Tallaght Stadium to see me play, that’s what it’s all about. It’s about inspiring the future of women’s games,” she said.

“Over the summer, I’m pretty sure people are getting excited to get a few hours off work to watch the matches. Who’s the minister for public holidays?

“I’ve got really good support from my family and partner at home. When things don’t go so well, they take your mind off it.”